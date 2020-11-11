Watch: Golfer Jon Rahm's stunning hole-in-one shot that skims across water
In a video tweeted by The Masters, the Spanish golfer is seen lining up his shot and smacking a laser of shot skimming across the water.
Jon Rahm, on Tuesday, hit a sensational hole-in-one shot across the pond during a practice round at Augusta National ahead of the Masters. In a video tweeted by The Masters, the Spanish golfer is seen lining up his shot and smacking a laser of shot skimming across the water.
The ball skipped three times before finally catching touching the grass and rolling up onto the green. The ball kept rolling and turned in, making a run at the hole. Incidentally it was Rahm's birthday on 10 November.
"His second in two days, Jon Rahm skips his way to a hole-in-one at No.16 - on his birthday, no less," read the caption.
From pond to pin! Rahm skips to a hole-in-one on No. 16 at #themasters pic.twitter.com/JNNPWgW9OP
— The Masters (@TheMasters) November 10, 2020
The post has received over 211.7k likes and close to 50k retweets. A number of people took to the comment section to post their reactions.
The Masters 2020 will start from Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club in the United States.
The Masters 2020 was earlier scheduled to take place in April but was disrupted and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players in the tournament include Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka.
