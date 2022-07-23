UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 16 Assistant Director, other posts at upsc.gov.in, check details
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened its online application window for recruitment to Assistant Director and other posts. Interested candidates can register themselves on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Applicants should note that the deadline to apply for the registered posts is till 11 August 2022 up to 11:59 pm. The UPSC plans to fill up a total of 16 posts in the organisation via this recruitment drive.
The vacancy details are given below:
-Assistant Director: 11 Posts
-Senior Lecturer: 2 Positions
-Technical Advisor (Boiler): 1 opening
-Assistant Stores Officer: 1 vacancy
-Reader: 1 Post
Before applying for the posts, candidates should read the official notice. More details on eligibility criteria, selection process, and others are mentioned in it.
Find the notice here.
Application Fees:
- Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 25 (either by sending the money to any branch of the SBI by cash or by using the net banking facility of the SBI). Applicants can also use a visa/master credit/debit card during the fee payment process. There is no fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community.
- Applications without the prescribed fee will not be considered by the Commission and instantly be rejected.
- Aspirants should be aware that the fee once paid towards the application form will not be refunded under any circumstance.
Steps to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022:
- Go to the official web portal at upsc.gov.in.
- Search for UPSC Recruitment 2022 notification on the homepage.
- Then select the respective post, fill out the application form and submit documents along with signature.
- Check for the mode of fee payment and proceed. Once the process is done click on submit.
- Download the UPSC Recruitment 2022 form and keep a copy of the same for future use.
