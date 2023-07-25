UPSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 56 Senior Administrative posts at upsconline.nic.in by August 10

The Union Public Service Commission, or UPSC, has released recruitment advertisement to fill 56 vacant positions in different ministries of the Government of India. Eligible candidates looking for government jobs can apply through the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in by 10 August, 2023.

The UPSC recruitment drive is to fill 56 posts in ministries including Directorate General of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Mines.

UPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancies details:

Aeronautical Officer : 26 posts

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer : 01 post

Senior Administrative Officer Grade-II : 20 posts

Scientist ‘B’ : 07 posts

Assistant Geophysicist : 02 posts

Educational Qualification

Aeronautical Officer: Those applying for the post should hold a graduation degree in Aeronautical Engineering, Electrical or Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, or Metallurgical Engineering.

Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer: Candidates applying for his position should possess an engineering degree in Civil Engineering, Computer Science, or Information Technology (IT). Alternatively, a Master’s degree in Mathematics, Geography, Geophysics, Computer Application, Computer Science, or IT is also accepted.

Senior Administrative Officer, Grade II: Aspirants should have a bachelor’s degree.

Scientist B: Candidates applying for this post should have a First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology (B.E./ B.Tech.) in a relevant engineering discipline. Alternatively, a Master’s Degree in a relevant science subject from a recognised university or equivalent is also acceptable.

Assistant Geophysicist: Applicants for this post must hold a Master’s Degree in Physics, Geophysics, Geology, or Mathematics from a recognised University or Institute. Alternatively, a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics or Communication from a recognized University or Institute (BE or AMIE) is also considered.

Application fees

Those willing to apply for UPSC 2023 vacancies will be required to pay application fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or by using Visa/Master/Rupay/Credit/Debit Card/UPI payment.

SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

To check other details, applicants can click here.