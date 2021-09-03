Avani Lekhara totalled 445.9 to finish ahead of Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who let slip her grip on the medal spot with a poor third shot of 9.9 in the elimination.

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the ongoing Games here.

The 19-year-old Lekhara qualified second for the event with a score of 1176, including 51 inner 10s.

In the fiercely contested finals, Lekhara totalled 445.9 to finish ahead of Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who let slip her grip on the medal spot with a poor third shot of 9.9 in the elimination.

Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold by claiming the top honours in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Here is how Twitter reacted to her feat:

.@AvaniLekhara, take a bow young lady! A Bronze in 50m Rifle to add to your historic Gold at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics. A performance for the ages! Many Congratulations #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

Congratulations to Avani Lekhara for winning the bronze and becoming the first Indian woman to win two medals at #Paralympics. This is an outstanding feat at such a young age. Your consistency & commitment to succeed are an inspiration for all. Best wishes for future endeavours. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 3, 2021

More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

A proud moment as @AvaniLekhara has won her spectacular 2nd medal #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics

She won Bronze medal in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 and created a history for India #Cheer4India #Praise4Para https://t.co/fyrx6JNSPD — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 3, 2021

India’s Golden Girl - Amazing Avani !!!@AvaniLekhara has been absolutely awesome at #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics by winning her 2nd medal ! History has been made ! in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final#Cheer4India #Praise4Para pic.twitter.com/ljIwXls9UM — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) September 3, 2021

And @AvaniLekhara does India proud a second time at the Games, winning a #Bronze with a score of 445.9! 1⃣2⃣ medals now for India. #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics #ShootingParaSport pic.twitter.com/XnzRj0N7Bf — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 3, 2021

What a fabulous performance by Rajasthan’s para shooter @AvaniLekhara! Heartiest Congratulations to her for winning #Bronze at Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 event at #TokyoParalympics. The nation is extremely proud of her for winning two medals at #Paralympics! — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 3, 2021

Incredible performance by India’s Golden Girl. Congratulations @AvaniLekhara on your second medal @Tokyo2020. You have made history by winning bronze in Women’s 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final. Long way to go! #Paralympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/4FPmgJ8rYi — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 3, 2021