Tokyo Paralympics 2020: 'Performance for the ages,' — Twitter reacts to Avani Lekhara's medal

Avani Lekhara clinched her second medal at Tokyo Paralympics 2020. OIS via AP

Tokyo: Shooter Avani Lekhara on Friday became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals by claiming the 50m Rifle 3 Position SH1 bronze to add to an unprecedented gold she had won earlier in the ongoing Games here.

The 19-year-old Lekhara qualified second for the event with a score of 1176, including 51 inner 10s.

In the fiercely contested finals, Lekhara totalled 445.9 to finish ahead of Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who let slip her grip on the medal spot with a poor third shot of 9.9 in the elimination.

Lekhara had become the first Indian woman to win a Paralympic gold by claiming the top honours in the 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Here is how Twitter reacted to her feat:

