IPL 2022: Watch — Mukesh Choudhary cleans up Ishan Kishan with a brilliant Yorker, sends him back for golden duck

Chennai Super Kings pacer Mukesh Choudhary stole the show with the ball during the powerplay at DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. He sent back both the Mumbai Indians openers for a duck in the very first over of the match. The 25-year-old talent castled the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Ishan Kishan, with a swinging yorker.

The opening spell of Choudhary was quite a treat for the cricket fans. He scythed through the Mumbai Indians' top order. But the one delivery that stood out was the yorker to Ishan Kishan. It was the fifth delivery of the opening over and Ishan Kishan came up to face his first delivery. But Choudhary gave no time to let him settle at the crease. He bowled a brilliant swinging yorker to castle Kishan. Ishan completely missed the line and failed to make any contact with the ball. The brutal delivery uprooted the off-stump. The MI batter had to take the way back to the pavilion without even opening his account. Everyone who was watching the clash of the rivals was stunned after watching the splendid delivery. That delivery received a lot of plaudits on social media.

Watch the delivery here:

Earlier, in the second delivery of the same over, India captain Rohit Sharma got dismissed for duck. He tried to push a length ball through mid-on. But in the end, ended it chipping it to Mitchell Santner at mid on. The new-ball operator Chodhary also got the wicket of the danger man Dewald Brevis with an off-cutter that the South African batter edged to Dhoni behind the stump. In his 3-over-spell, the pacer bagged three crucial wickets giving only 19 runs and was awarded the player of the match title. He has already caught everyone’s attention in this latest season of IPL. So far, Choudhary has taken the wickets of big names like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Mayank Agarwal and Subhman Gill. Here are some of the reactions:

The Rohit Sharma brigade posted 155 runs in 20 overs. In reply, MS Dhoni clinched a last-ball finish with a boundary to win the match. While the CSK side relished their second win of the season, MI are still suffering to get their first win of the season.