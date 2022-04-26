New era for Twitter: Here's how Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos and others reacted to Elon Musk buying social network

In his first tweet after taking over the social media giant, Musk said, “Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated.”

“New era" for Twitter: Jack Dorsey, Jeff Bezos, Sriram Krishnan and others react to Elon Musk buying the social network

Billionaire Elon Musk is now the new owner of Twitter. The world’s richest man has sealed the deal for $44 billion. It was on 14 April, when Musk had declared his takeover bid terming it as his “best and final offer”.

Further in the statement, the Tesla Boss informed that he wants to make “Twitter better than before by enhancing the product with new features.” He plans to make the system an “open source to increase trust, defeat the spam bots, as well as authenticate all humans.”

Musk ended his note by saying, ‘Twitter has tremendous potential” and he looks forward to working with the company and the community of users.

Soon after the announcement was made, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos was among the first to comment. Bezos questioned the leverage of the Chinese government which may or may not gain now, after Musk's hostile takeover.

Bezos retweeted a New York Times reporter Mike Forsythe's post, who pointed out Musk's massive market in China. “Interesting question. Did the Chinese government just gain a bit of leverage over the town square?” read Bezos’ tweet.

My own answer to this question is probably not. The more likely outcome in this regard is complexity in China for Tesla, rather than censorship at Twitter. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) April 26, 2022

Sriram Krishnan, a partner at Andreessen Horowitz that focuses on Web3 technologies, termed Musk’s Twitter buy as a "new era" for the company.

New era. Thrilled for @twitter. Congratulations to @elonmusk and think this will be a fantastic moment for what is a service we all care about. — Sriram Krishnan - sriramk.eth (@sriramk) April 25, 2022

While most of them gave negative reactions, former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey gave his wholehearted approval. In a series of posts, Dorsey posted that he approves of Musk’s deal and claimed that “taking it back from Wall Street” was the right decision.

Dorsey went on to state that Musk’s “goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive”. He also thanked the current CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal and Musk for getting the company out of an impossible situation.

I’m so happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation. Around the world, and into the stars! — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Here are a few more reactions:

In retrospect, it was inevitable. @elonmusk just bought Twitter. — Cameron Winklevoss (@cameron) April 25, 2022

Funding secured. @elonmusk buys Twitter. It's confirmed. Congratulations. A great day for free speech. — Tyler Winklevoss (@tyler) April 25, 2022

New current thing just dropped.  — Marc Andreessen (@pmarca) April 25, 2022

Very surprised. @elonmusk is on the clock. Will be fun to see what he does. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 25, 2022

.@elonmusk. Bring Twitter to Texas to join Tesla, SpaceX & the Boring company. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 25, 2022

