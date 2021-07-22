Here's everything you need to know about watching Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India.

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially begins with the opening ceremony on 23 July. However, softball and football matches have already got underway due to a large number of games to be played.

For India, the Games start on Friday with the archers participating in their respective events. India's archery teams consist of Deepika Kumar, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai. In total, India have sent a record number of 120 athletes to Tokyo.

When will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 start, and when will it end?

The Tokyo Olympics officially starts on 23 July and will run till 8 August.

When and where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will take place on 23 July at the National Stadium in Tokyo. It will start at 4.30 PM IST.

What time Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin as early as 5.30 PM IST.

Where can I watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events in India on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Where can I watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events online in India?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.

