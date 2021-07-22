Tokyo Olympics 2020: When and where to watch Games live telecast on tv and online in india
Here's everything you need to know about watching Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India.
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially begins with the opening ceremony on 23 July. However, softball and football matches have already got underway due to a large number of games to be played.
For India, the Games start on Friday with the archers participating in their respective events. India's archery teams consist of Deepika Kumar, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai. In total, India have sent a record number of 120 athletes to Tokyo.
Here's everything you need to know about watching Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India.
When will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 start, and when will it end?
The Tokyo Olympics officially starts on 23 July and will run till 8 August.
When and where will the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony take place?
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will take place on 23 July at the National Stadium in Tokyo. It will start at 4.30 PM IST.
What time Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin?
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin as early as 5.30 PM IST.
Where can I watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events in India on TV?
You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Where can I watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 events online in India?
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow it live on our blog at firstpost.com.
Click here to check the Indian contingent's schedule at Tokyo 2020
Click here to check the complete list of Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Britain women's football team will take a knee at Games
The Olympics start next week with Britain opening their group-stage campaign against Chile in Sapporo and then playing host Japan and Canada and Chile.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty hopes to make a mark at Games as he recovers from personal grief
"In April, when the situation was pretty bad in India, seeing so many people die because of COVID was tough. In my family, I lost my maternal grandfather, it was a difficult time," he said.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: New era of athletes eye glory as Games get underway
When the flame is finally lit at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday, a new era of athletes have a chance to make history in the absence of a host of established stars.