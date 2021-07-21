Tokyo Olympics 2020: Complete list of 120 Indian athletes who have qualified for the Summer Games
India is sending a record 120 athletes to the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that get underway on 23 July. List of all the athletes who will be going for glory.
Tokyo Olympics 2020, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see India send in 120 athletes for various competitions. This tally of 120 athletes is a record for India, improving on the 117 sent to Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Summer Games.
Out of the 120 athletes, 68 are male and 52 are female with an average age of 26.98 years. The oldest in the list of athletes competing is skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan at 45 years old. On the other side of the spectrum, rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar is the youngest at 18 years old.
The entire contingent, of 228 individuals comprising officials and backroom staff, has started to trickle in to Japan. Boxers, rowers, shooters, paddlers, archers to name a few have already started putting in a shift to be ready when the competition starts.
In photos: From Bhavani Devi to archery team, Indian athletes begin training at Games village
We list all the Indian athletes who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.
Archery
Indian 🇮🇳 athletes landed in Tokyo yesterday, and have hit the training grounds today. Archers @ImDeepikaK, @ArcherAtanu, @pravinarcher, @tarundeepraii at a practice session in Kurobe City, Japan 🇯🇵
(📸 - @Media_SAI)
Follow the #Olympics on: https://t.co/ZJ1yvSNuUV#Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/rR1Exd8Zgy
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 19, 2021
Tarundeep Rai - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Atanu Das - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Pravin Jadhav - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team
Deepika Kumari - Women’s Individual
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak - Women's Artistic Gymnastics
Athletics
Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan - 4x400m Mixed Relay
Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya - Men's 4 x 400m Relay
Bhawna Jat - Women's 20 km Race walk
KT Irfan - Men's 20 km Race walk
Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20 km Race walk
Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20 km Race walk
Rahul - Men's 20 km Race walk
Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase
M Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump
Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw
Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw
Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw
Seema Punia - Discus Throw
Dutee Chand - Women's 100m, 200m
Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Shot Put
Annu Rani - Javelin Throw
MP Jabir - 400m Hurdles
Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk
Badminton
The Olympians that departed on Saturday from 🇮🇳 India have arrived in Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. Among them are shuttlers 🏸 @Pvsindhu1 , @saiprneeth92, @Shettychirag04, @satwiksairaj
(📸 @Media_SAI )
You can follow their progress at #Tokyo2020 on : https://t.co/yaF1AK5HUv pic.twitter.com/A2w3rbd6rl
— Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) July 18, 2021
PV Sindhu - Women's Singles
P Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles
Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles
Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles
Boxing
Breakfast time..#TokyoOlympics2020 #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/UVXx75qUmh
— M C Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) July 19, 2021
Amit Panghal - Men's 52kg
Manish Kaushik - Men's 63kg
Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's 69kg
Ashish Kumar - Men's 75kg
Satish Kumar - Men's 91+kg
Mary Kom - Women's 51kg
Simranjit Kaur - Women's 60kg
Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 69kg
Pooja Rani - Women's 75kg
Equestrian
Fouaad Mirza - Men's Individual Eventing
Fencing
Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre
Golf
Hockey
Men's hockey team (16 man squad)
Women's hockey team (16 man squad)
Judo
Sushila Devi - Women's lightweight 48 kg
Rowing
Arjun Lal Jat - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls
Sailing
Destination Tokyo🗼
Have a look at the Indian Sailing duo of Varun Thakkar and KC Ganapathy in action with beautiful Mt. Fuji in the background.
Watch this space for more on #Tokyo2020!
The game is on 🔥🔥🔥#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/MwvYfp6VSZ
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 18, 2021
Vishnu Saravanan - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
KC Ganapathy - Men's Skiff - 49er
Varun Thakkar - Men's Skiff - 49er
Nethra Kumanan - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial
Shooting
Our #airrifle ace @elavalarivan at practice in #tokyo today @WeAreTeamIndia @ISSF_Shooting @Tokyo2020 #indianshootingteam #shooting #olympics #tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/4xySxRzP1Z
— NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) July 20, 2021
Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Abhishek Verma - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Deepak Kumar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Sanjeev Rajput - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Men’s Skeet, Individual
Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men’s Skeet Individual
Manu Bhaker - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 25m Pistol Women, Individual and Mixed Team
Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team
Apurvi Chandela - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual
Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team
Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Women’s Pistol, Individual
Anjum Moudgil - 50m Women’s Air Rifle 3 positions, Individual and Mixed Team
Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual
Swimming
The Swimming trio of @swim_sajan, @srihari3529, and Maana Patel is excited to represent India at #Tokyo2020 . Let's wish them the best of luck with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/YZDyHHTgaD
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 20, 2021
Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke
Sajan Prakash - Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 200m Freestyle
Maana Patel - Women's 100m backstroke
Table Tennis
Lovely point during our practice session at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium 😉😄#sathiyantt #tabletennis #sports #tokyo2020 #olympics #teamindia🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wALkT0b4Yl
— Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (@sathiyantt) July 20, 2021
Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles
Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles
Manika Batra - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles
Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles
Tennis
Sania Mirza - Women's doubles
Ankita Raina - Women's doubles
Sumit Nagal - Men's singles
Weightlifting
Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg
Wrestling
Glimpses from wrestler @BajrangPunia's training session ahead of #Tokyo2020
Send in your wishes for Bajrang with #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/fVJ7vTxEWu
— SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 20, 2021
Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle
Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg Freestyle
Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg Freestyle
Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg Freestyle
Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg Freestyle
Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg Freestyle
also read
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian golfer Udayan Mane clinches maiden Olympic berth, joins Anirban Lahiri and Aditi Ashok
The official announcement was made on Tuesday with Mane finding himself at the 60th spot in the Olympic golf ranking list which was made available on the International Golf Federation's (IGF) website.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rohan Bopanna hits back after AITA condemns 'misleading' tweets over qualification
In a response to Bopanna's tweet, Sania echoed similar sentiments, saying that the lack of clarity may well have cost India a shot at winning the medal in the mixed doubles event.
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Rohan Bopanna frustrated by lack of clarity over doubles cut
Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan are set to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics, which get underway on 23 July, unless there are withdrawals.