India is sending a record 120 athletes to the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics that get underway on 23 July. List of all the athletes who will be going for glory.

Tokyo Olympics 2020, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, will see India send in 120 athletes for various competitions. This tally of 120 athletes is a record for India, improving on the 117 sent to Rio de Janeiro for the 2016 Summer Games.

Out of the 120 athletes, 68 are male and 52 are female with an average age of 26.98 years. The oldest in the list of athletes competing is skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan at 45 years old. On the other side of the spectrum, rifle shooter Divyansh Singh Panwar is the youngest at 18 years old.

The entire contingent, of 228 individuals comprising officials and backroom staff, has started to trickle in to Japan. Boxers, rowers, shooters, paddlers, archers to name a few have already started putting in a shift to be ready when the competition starts.

We list all the Indian athletes who will be competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Archery

Tarundeep Rai - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Atanu Das - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Pravin Jadhav - Men’s Individual, Men’s Team

Deepika Kumari - Women’s Individual

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak - Women's Artistic Gymnastics

Athletics

Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan - 4x400m Mixed Relay

Amoj Jacob, P Naganathan, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya - Men's 4 x 400m Relay

Bhawna Jat - Women's 20 km Race walk

KT Irfan - Men's 20 km Race walk

Sandeep Kumar - Men's 20 km Race walk

Priyanka Goswami - Women's 20 km Race walk

Rahul - Men's 20 km Race walk

Avinash Sable - Men's 3000m Steeplechase

M Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump

Kamalpreet Kaur - Women's Discus Throw

Neeraj Chopra - Men's Javelin Throw

Shivpal Singh - Men's Javelin Throw

Seema Punia - Discus Throw

Dutee Chand - Women's 100m, 200m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor - Shot Put

Annu Rani - Javelin Throw

MP Jabir - 400m Hurdles

Gurpreet Singh - Men's 50km Race Walk

Badminton

PV Sindhu - Women's Singles
P Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles
Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles
Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles

PV Sindhu - Women's Singles

P Sai Praneeth - Men's Singles

Saitwiksairaj Rankireddy - Men's Doubles

Chirag Shetty - Men's Doubles

Boxing

Amit Panghal - Men's 52kg

Manish Kaushik - Men's 63kg

Vikas Krishan Yadav - Men's 69kg

Ashish Kumar - Men's 75kg

Satish Kumar - Men's 91+kg

Mary Kom - Women's 51kg

Simranjit Kaur - Women's 60kg

Lovlina Borgohain - Women's 69kg

Pooja Rani - Women's 75kg

Equestrian

Fouaad Mirza - Men's Individual Eventing

Fencing

Bhavani Devi - Women's Sabre

Golf

Anirban Lahiri

Udayan Mane

Aditi Ashok

Hockey

Men's hockey team (16 man squad)

Women's hockey team (16 man squad)

Judo

Sushila Devi - Women's lightweight 48 kg

Rowing

Arjun Lal Jat - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Arvind Singh - Men's Lightweight Double Sculls

Sailing

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser
KC Ganapathy - Men's Skiff - 49er
Varun Thakkar - Men's Skiff - 49er

The game is on 🔥🔥🔥#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/MwvYfp6VSZ — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 18, 2021

Vishnu Saravanan - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser

KC Ganapathy - Men's Skiff - 49er

Varun Thakkar - Men's Skiff - 49er

Nethra Kumanan - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial

Shooting

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Abhishek Verma - 10m Men’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Deepak Kumar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m Men’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Sanjeev Rajput - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar - 50m Men’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Angad Veer Singh Bajwa - Men’s Skeet, Individual

Mairaj Ahmad Khan - Men’s Skeet Individual

Manu Bhaker - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and 25m Pistol Women, Individual and Mixed Team

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Women’s Air Pistol, Individual and Mixed Team

Apurvi Chandela - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual

Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Women’s Air Rifle, Individual and Mixed Team

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Women’s Pistol, Individual

Anjum Moudgil - 50m Women’s Air Rifle 3 positions, Individual and Mixed Team

Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Women’s Rifle 3 Position, Individual

Swimming

Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke
Sajan Prakash - Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 200m Freestyle
Maana Patel - Women's 100m backstroke

Srihari Nataraj - Men's 100m Backstroke

Sajan Prakash - Men's 200m Butterfly, Men's 100m Butterfly, Men's 200m Freestyle

Maana Patel - Women's 100m backstroke

Table Tennis

Achanta Sharath Kamal - Men's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran - Men's Singles

Manika Batra - Women's Singles, Mixed Doubles

Sutirtha Mukherjee - Women's Singles

Tennis

Sania Mirza - Women's doubles

Ankita Raina - Women's doubles

Sumit Nagal - Men's singles

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu - Women's 49 kg

Wrestling

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle
Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle
Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg Freestyle

Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Men's 57 kg Freestyle

Bajrang Punia - Men's 65 kg Freestyle

Deepak Punia - Men's 86 kg Freestyle

Vinesh Phogat - Women's 53 kg Freestyle

Anshu Malik - Women's 57 kg Freestyle

Sonam Malik - Women's 62 kg Freestyle

Seema Bisla - Women's 50 kg Freestyle