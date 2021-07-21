Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule: Events, dates, time, fixtures, athletes, details and all you need to know
Here's the India schedule for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to know everything related to events of Indian athletes
Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just two days away. After so much of talk around its cancellation till recently, the Olympics are finally happening.
Most of the Indian athletes have reached the Olympics village and have already started training for the Games.
The Olympics will begin on 23 July and will go on till 8 August. The Games, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic by a year, will see a record 120 Indian athletes taking part in it.
Check out the Indian contingent's schedule at Tokyo 2020 here:
Badminton
24 July (12.20 pm) - Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang
24 July (1.00 pm) - Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D - B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman
25 July (10.40 am) - Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J - PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova
26 to 29 July - All Group stage matches involving PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty
30 July - Men's Singles Round of 16, Women's Singles Round of 16
31 July - Men's Doubles Semi-finals, Women's singles Quarter-finals
1 August - Men’s Singles quarter-finals, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match
2 August - Men’s singles Semi-final, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Matches, Men’s Singles Finals
Athletics
30 July
5.30 am - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats (Avinash Sable)
7.25 am - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heats (MP Jabir)
8.10 am - Women's 100m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)
4.30 pm - Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan)
31 July
6.00 am - Women's Discus Throw Qualification (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur)
3.40 pm - Men's Long Jump Qualification (M Sreeshankar)
3.45 pm - Women's 100m Semi-Final (Dutee Chand - In event of qualification)
6.05 pm - Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan - In event of qualification)
1 August
5.35 pm - Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final (MP Jabir - In event of qualification)
2 August
6.50 am - Men's Long Jump Final (M Sreeshankar - in event of qualification)
7.00 am - Women's 200m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)
3.55 pm - Women's 200m Semi-Final (Dutee Chand - In event of qualification)
4.30 pm - Women's Discus Throw Final (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur - in event of qualification)
5.45 pm - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable - in event of qualification)
3 August
5.50 am - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Annu Rani)
8.50 am - Men's 400m Hurdles Final (MP Jabir - in event of qualification)
3.45 pm - Men's Shot Put Qualification (Tajinder Singh Toor)
6.20 pm - Women's 200m Final (Dutee Chand - in event of qualification)
4 August
5.35 am - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh)
5 August
7.35 am - Men's Shot Put Final (Tajinder Singh Toor - In event of qualification)
1.00 pm - Men's 20km Race Walk Final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla)
6 August
2.00 am - Men's 50km Race Walk Final (Gurpreet Singh)
1.00 pm - Women's 20km Race Walk Final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami)
4.55 pm - Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya)
5.20 pm - Women's Javelin Throw Final (Annu Rani - in event of qualification)
7 August
4.30 pm - Men's Javelin Throw Final (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - in event of qualification)
6.20 pm - Men's 4×400m Relay Final (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya - in event of qualification)
Archery
23 July : Qualification rounds
24 July: Mixed team eliminations followed by medal matches
26 July: Men’s team eliminations followed by medal matches
27 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)
28 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)
29 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)
30 July: Women’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches
31 July: Men’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches
Hockey
India women's team schedule
24 July - vs Netherlands - 5.15 pm IST
26 July - vs Germany - 5.45 pm IST
28 July - vs Great Britain - 6.30 am IST
30 July - vs Ireland - 8.15 am IST
31 July - vs South Africa - 8.45 am IST
India men's team schedule
24 July - vs New Zealand - 6.30 am IST
25 July - vs Australia - 3.00 pm IST
27 July - vs Spain - 6.30 am IST
29 July - vs Argentina - 6.00 am IST
30 July - vs Japan - 3.00 pm IST
Weightlifting
24 July - 6:20 am IST - Women’s 49kg Group B
24 Jul - 10:20 am IST - Women’s 49kg Group A (medal event)
Tennis
Women’s doubles:
24, 25 July: First round
26 July: Second round
27, 28 July: Quarter-finals
29 July : Semi-finals
31 July: Bronze medal match
1 August: Gold medal match
Men’s singles:
24, 25 July: First round
26, 27 July: Second round
28 July: Third round
29 July: Quarters
30 July: Semis
31 July: Bronze medal match
1 August: Gold medal match
Fencing
Women’s sabre individual:
26 July: Table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches
Swimming
Women’s 100m Backstroke:
25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final
Men’s 200m Freestyle:
25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final
Men’s 100m Backstroke:
25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final
Men’s 100m Butterfly:
29 July: Heats
30 July: Semi-finals
31 July: Final
Men’s 200m Butterfly:
26 July: Heats
27 July: Semifinals
28 July: Final
Equestrian
Eventing individual:
30 July: Eventing (Dressage individual sessions 1 & 2)
31 July: Eventing (Dressage individual session 3)
1 August: Eventing Cross Country Individual
2 August: Eventing Jumping qualifier, final
Judo
24 July: Preliminary rounds Women's 48 kg and Final block
Golf
29 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 1
30 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 2
31 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 3
4 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 1
5 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 2
6 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 3
7 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 4
Artistic Gymnastics
Women’s individual
25 July - Women’s qualification
29 July - Women’s all-around final
1 August - Women’s vault final, women’s uneven bars final
2 August - Women’s floor exercise final
3 August - Women’s balance beam final
Table Tennis
24 July - Women's and Men's singles Round 1, Mixed Doubles Round of 16
25 July - Men's Singles Round 2, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Women's Singles Round 2, Mised Doubles Semi-final
26 July - Men's Singles Round 2, Women's Singles Round 2, Men's Singles Round 3, Women's Singles Round 3, Mixed Doubles Bronze Match, Mixed Doubles Gold Match
27 July: Men's Singles Round 3, Women's Singles Round 3, Men's Singles Round of 16, Women's Singles Round of 16
28 July: Men's and Women's Singles quarter-finals
29 July: Men's and Women's Singles semi-finals, Women's Singles bronze and gold medal matches
30 July: Men's Singles bronze and gold medal matches
Rowing
Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls:
24 July: Heats
25 July: Repechages
27 July: Finals C, Semifinals A & B
29 July: Finals A, Finals B
Sailing
Laser men:
25, 26, 27, 29, 30 July: Opening series
1 August: Medal race
49er men:
27, 28, 30, 31 July: Opening series
2 August: Medal race
Laser radial women:
25, 26, 27, 29, 30 July: Opening series
1 August: Medal race
Boxing
|Boxer
|Category
|Event
|Date
|Amit Panghal
|Men's Fly
|Round of 32
|26 July
|Round of 16
|27 July
|Quarter-finals
|3 August
|Semi-finals
|5 August
|Final
|7 August
|Manish Kaushik
|Men's Light
|Round of 32
|25 July
|Round of 16
|31 July
|Quarter-finals
|3 August
|Semi-finals
|6 August
|Final
|8 August
|Vikas Krishan Yadav
|Men's Welter
|Round of 32
|24 July
|Round of 16
|27 July
|Quarter-finals
|30 July
|Semi-finals
|1 August
|Final
|3 August
|Ashish Kumar
|Men's Middle
|Round of 32
|26 July
|Round of 16
|29 July
|Quarter-finals
|1 August
|Semi-finals
|5 August
|Final
|7 August
|Satish Kumar
|Super Heavy
|Round of 32
|24 July
|Round of 16
|29 July
|Quarter-finals
|1 August
|Semi-finals
|4 August
|Final
|8 August
|Mary Kom
|Women's Fly
|Round of 32
|25 July
|Round of 16
|29 July
|Quarter-finals
|1 August
|Semi-finals
|4 August
|Final
|7 August
|Simranjit Kaur
|Women's Light
|Round of 32
|27 July
|Round of 16
|30 July
|Quarter-finals
|3 August
|Semi-finals
|5 August
|Final
|8 August
|Lovlina Borgohain
|Women's Welter
|Round of 32
|24 July
|Round of 16
|27 July
|Quarter-finals
|30 July
|Semi-finals
|4 August
|Final
|7 August
|Pooja Rani
|Women's Middle
|Round of 32
|25 July
|Round of 16
|28 July
|Quarter-finals
|31 July
|Semi-finals
|6 August
|Final
|8 August
Wrestling:
|Wrestler
|Event
|Dates
|Seema Bisla
|Women's Freestyle 50kg
|6 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|7 August: Repechage, medals
|Vinesh Phogat
|Women's Freestyle 53kg
|5 August : Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|6 August: Repechage, medals
|Anshu Malik
|Women's Freestyle 57kg
|4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|5 August: Repechage, medals
|Sonam Malik
|Women's Freestyle 62kg
|03/08/2021: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|04/08/2021: Repechage, medals
|Ravi Kumar
|Men's Freestyle 57kg
|4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|5 August: Repechage, medals
|Bajrang Punia
|Men's Freestyle 65kg
|06/08/2021: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|07/08/2021: Repechage, medals
|Deepak Punia
|Men's Freestyle 86kg
|4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
|05/08/2021: Repechage, medals
Shooting
|Event
|Date and Time
|10m air rifle women Qualification
|24 July, 5 AM IST
|10m air rifle women Final
|24 July, 7.15 AM IST
|10m air pistol men Qualification
|24 July, 9.30 am IST
|10m air pistol men Final
|24 July 12 noon
|10m air pistol women Qualification
|25 July, 5.30 am IST
|10m air pistol women Final
|25 July, 7.45 am IST
|10m air rifle men Qualification
|25 July, 9.30 am IST
|10m air rifle men Final
|25 July, 12 noon IST
|Skeet men Qualification Day 1
|25 July, 6 am IST
|Skeet men Qualification Day 2
|26 July, 6.30 am IST
|Skeet men Final
|26 July, 12.20 pm IST
|10m air pistol mixed team Qualification
|27 July, 5.30 am IST
|10m air pistol mixed team Bronze medal
|27 July, 7.30 am IST
|10m air pistol mixed team Gold medal
|27 July, 8.05 am IST
|10m air rifle mixed team Qualification
|27 July, 9.45 am IST
|10m air rifle mixed team Bronze medal
|27 July,11.45 am IST
|10m air rifle mixed team Gold medal
|27 July, 12.20 pm IST
|25m pistol women Precision
|29 July, 5.30 am IST
|25m pistol women Rapid
|30 July, 5.30 am IST
|Final
|30 July, 11 am IST
|50m 3-positions women Qualification
|31 July, 8.00 am IST
|50m 3-positions women Final
|31 July, 12.30 pm IST
|50m 3-positions men Qualification
|31 July, 8.00 am IST
|50m 3-positions men Final
|2 August, 1.20 pm IST
