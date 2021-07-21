Sports

Here's the India schedule for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 to know everything related to events of Indian athletes

FP Sports July 21, 2021 20:21:34 IST
Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Schedule: Events, dates, time, fixtures, athletes, details and all you need to know

File image of Saurabh Chaudhary. Twitter/ @ISSF_Shooting

Tokyo Olympics 2020 is just two days away. After so much of talk around its cancellation till recently, the Olympics are finally happening.

Most of the Indian athletes have reached the Olympics village and have already started training for the Games.

The Olympics will begin on 23 July and will go on till 8 August. The Games, which has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic by a year, will see a record 120 Indian athletes taking part in it.

Check out the Indian contingent's schedule at Tokyo 2020 here:

Badminton

24 July (12.20 pm) - Men's Doubles Group Play Stage - Group A - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang

24 July (1.00 pm) - Men's Singles Group Play Stage - Group D - B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman

25 July (10.40 am) - Women's Singles Group Play Stage - Group J - PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova

26 to 29 July - All Group stage matches involving PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty

30 July - Men's Singles Round of 16, Women's Singles Round of 16

31 July - Men's Doubles Semi-finals, Women's singles Quarter-finals

1 August - Men’s Singles quarter-finals, Men’s Doubles Bronze Medal Match

2 August - Men’s singles Semi-final, Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Gold Medal Matches, Men’s Singles Finals

Athletics

30 July

5.30 am - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Heats (Avinash Sable)

7.25 am - Men's 400m Hurdles Round 1 Heats (MP Jabir)

8.10 am - Women's 100m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)

4.30 pm - Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan)

31 July

6.00 am - Women's Discus Throw Qualification (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur)

3.40 pm - Men's Long Jump Qualification (M Sreeshankar)

3.45 pm - Women's 100m Semi-Final (Dutee Chand - In event of qualification)

6.05 pm - Mixed 4x400m Relay Final (Alex Antony, Sarthak Bhambri, Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan - In event of qualification)

1 August

5.35 pm - Men's 400m Hurdles Semi-Final (MP Jabir - In event of qualification)

2 August

6.50 am - Men's Long Jump Final (M Sreeshankar - in event of qualification)

7.00 am - Women's 200m Round 1 Heats (Dutee Chand)

3.55 pm - Women's 200m Semi-Final (Dutee Chand - In event of qualification)

4.30 pm - Women's Discus Throw Final (Seema Punia, Kamalpreet Kaur - in event of qualification)

5.45 pm - Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final (Avinash Sable - in event of qualification)

3 August

5.50 am - Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Annu Rani)

8.50 am - Men's 400m Hurdles Final (MP Jabir - in event of qualification)

3.45 pm - Men's Shot Put Qualification (Tajinder Singh Toor)

6.20 pm - Women's 200m Final (Dutee Chand - in event of qualification)

4 August

5.35 am - Men's Javelin Throw Qualification (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh)

5 August

7.35 am - Men's Shot Put Final (Tajinder Singh Toor - In event of qualification)

1.00 pm - Men's 20km Race Walk Final (KT Irfan, Sandeep Kumar, Rahul Rohilla)

6 August

2.00 am - Men's 50km Race Walk Final (Gurpreet Singh)

1.00 pm - Women's 20km Race Walk Final (Bhawna Jat, Priyanka Goswami)

4.55 pm - Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1 Heats (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya)

5.20 pm - Women's Javelin Throw Final (Annu Rani - in event of qualification)

7 August

4.30 pm - Men's Javelin Throw Final (Neeraj Chopra, Shivpal Singh - in event of qualification)

6.20 pm - Men's 4×400m Relay Final (Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Anas Yahiya - in event of qualification)

 

Archery

23 July : Qualification rounds

24 July: Mixed team eliminations followed by medal matches

26 July: Men’s team eliminations followed by medal matches

27 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)

28 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)

29 July: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations (1/32, 1/16)

30 July: Women’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches

31 July: Men’s individual eliminations (1/8, QF, SF) and medal matches

Hockey

India women's team schedule

24 July - vs Netherlands - 5.15 pm IST

26 July - vs Germany - 5.45 pm IST

28 July - vs Great Britain - 6.30 am IST

30 July - vs Ireland - 8.15 am IST

31 July -  vs South Africa - 8.45 am IST

India men's team schedule

24 July - vs New Zealand  - 6.30 am IST

25 July - vs Australia - 3.00 pm IST

27 July - vs Spain - 6.30 am IST

29 July - vs Argentina - 6.00 am IST

30 July - vs Japan - 3.00 pm IST

Weightlifting

24 July - 6:20 am IST - Women’s 49kg Group B

24 Jul - 10:20 am IST - Women’s 49kg Group A (medal event)

Tennis

Women’s doubles:

24, 25 July: First round
26 July: Second round
27, 28 July: Quarter-finals
29 July : Semi-finals
31 July: Bronze medal match
1 August: Gold medal match

Men’s singles:

24, 25 July: First round
26, 27 July: Second round
28 July: Third round
29 July: Quarters
30 July: Semis
31 July: Bronze medal match
1 August: Gold medal match

Fencing

Women’s sabre individual:

26 July: Table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches

Swimming

Women’s 100m Backstroke:

25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final

Men’s 200m Freestyle:

25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final

Men’s 100m Backstroke:

25 July: Heats
26 July: Semi-finals
27 July: Final

Men’s 100m Butterfly:

29 July: Heats
30 July: Semi-finals
31 July: Final

Men’s 200m Butterfly:

26 July: Heats
27 July: Semifinals
28 July: Final

Equestrian

Eventing individual:

30 July: Eventing (Dressage individual sessions 1 & 2)

31 July: Eventing (Dressage individual session 3)

1 August: Eventing Cross Country Individual

2 August: Eventing Jumping qualifier, final

Judo

24 July: Preliminary rounds Women's 48 kg and Final block

Golf

29 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 1

30 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 2

31 July - Men’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 3

4 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 1

5 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 2

6 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 3

7 August - Women’s Individual Stroke Play - Round 4

Artistic Gymnastics

Women’s individual

25 July - Women’s qualification

29 July - Women’s all-around final

1 August - Women’s vault final, women’s uneven bars final

2 August - Women’s floor exercise final

3 August - Women’s balance beam final

Table Tennis

24 July - Women's and Men's singles Round 1, Mixed Doubles Round of 16

25 July - Men's Singles Round 2, Mixed Doubles Quarter-finals, Women's Singles Round 2, Mised Doubles Semi-final

26 July - Men's Singles Round 2, Women's Singles Round 2, Men's Singles Round 3, Women's Singles Round 3, Mixed Doubles Bronze Match, Mixed Doubles Gold Match

27 July: Men's Singles Round 3, Women's Singles Round 3, Men's Singles Round of 16, Women's Singles Round of 16

28 July: Men's and Women's Singles quarter-finals

29 July: Men's and Women's Singles semi-finals, Women's Singles bronze and gold medal matches

30 July: Men's Singles bronze and gold medal matches

Rowing

Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls:

24 July: Heats
25 July: Repechages
27 July: Finals C, Semifinals A & B
29 July: Finals A, Finals B

Sailing

Laser men:

25, 26, 27, 29, 30 July: Opening series

1 August: Medal race

49er men:

27, 28, 30, 31 July: Opening series
2 August: Medal race

Laser radial women:

25, 26, 27, 29, 30 July: Opening series
1 August: Medal race

Boxing

Boxer Category Event Date
Amit Panghal Men's Fly Round of 32 26 July
Round of 16 27 July
Quarter-finals 3 August
Semi-finals 5 August
Final 7 August
Manish Kaushik Men's Light Round of 32 25 July
Round of 16 31 July
Quarter-finals 3 August
Semi-finals 6 August
Final 8 August
Vikas Krishan Yadav Men's Welter Round of 32 24 July
Round of 16 27 July
Quarter-finals 30 July
Semi-finals 1 August
Final 3 August
Ashish Kumar Men's Middle Round of 32 26 July
Round of 16 29 July
Quarter-finals 1 August
Semi-finals 5 August
Final 7 August
Satish Kumar Super Heavy Round of 32 24 July
Round of 16 29 July
Quarter-finals 1 August
Semi-finals 4 August
Final 8 August
Mary Kom Women's Fly Round of 32 25 July
Round of 16 29 July
Quarter-finals 1 August
Semi-finals 4 August
Final 7 August
Simranjit Kaur Women's Light Round of 32 27 July
Round of 16 30 July
Quarter-finals 3 August
Semi-finals 5 August
Final 8 August
Lovlina Borgohain Women's Welter Round of 32 24 July
Round of 16 27 July
Quarter-finals 30 July
Semi-finals 4 August
Final 7 August
Pooja Rani Women's Middle Round of 32 25 July
Round of 16 28 July
Quarter-finals 31 July
Semi-finals 6 August
Final 8 August

Wrestling:

Wrestler Event Dates
Seema Bisla Women's Freestyle 50kg 6 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
7 August: Repechage, medals
Vinesh Phogat Women's Freestyle 53kg 5 August : Round of 16, QFs and SFs
6 August: Repechage, medals
Anshu Malik Women's Freestyle 57kg 4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
5 August: Repechage, medals
Sonam Malik Women's Freestyle 62kg 03/08/2021: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
04/08/2021: Repechage, medals
Ravi Kumar Men's Freestyle 57kg 4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
5 August: Repechage, medals
Bajrang Punia Men's Freestyle 65kg 06/08/2021: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
07/08/2021: Repechage, medals
Deepak Punia Men's Freestyle 86kg 4 August: Round of 16, QFs and SFs
05/08/2021: Repechage, medals

Shooting

Event Date and Time
10m air rifle women Qualification 24 July, 5 AM IST
10m air rifle women Final 24 July, 7.15 AM IST
10m air pistol men Qualification 24 July, 9.30 am IST
10m air pistol men Final 24 July 12 noon
10m air pistol women Qualification 25 July, 5.30 am IST
10m air pistol women Final 25 July, 7.45 am IST
10m air rifle men Qualification 25 July, 9.30 am IST
10m air rifle men Final 25 July, 12 noon IST
Skeet men Qualification Day 1 25 July, 6 am IST
Skeet men Qualification Day 2 26 July, 6.30 am IST
Skeet men Final 26 July, 12.20 pm IST
10m air pistol mixed team Qualification 27 July, 5.30 am IST
10m air pistol mixed team Bronze medal 27 July, 7.30 am IST
10m air pistol mixed team Gold medal 27 July, 8.05 am IST
10m air rifle mixed team Qualification 27 July, 9.45 am IST
10m air rifle mixed team Bronze medal 27 July,11.45 am IST
10m air rifle mixed team Gold medal 27 July, 12.20 pm IST
25m pistol women Precision 29 July, 5.30 am IST
25m pistol women Rapid 30 July, 5.30 am IST
Final 30 July, 11 am IST
50m 3-positions women Qualification 31 July, 8.00 am IST
50m 3-positions women Final 31 July, 12.30 pm IST
50m 3-positions men Qualification 31 July, 8.00 am IST
50m 3-positions men Final 2 August, 1.20 pm IST

