Here are the broadcast and live streaming details about the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Tokyo Olympics will kickoff officially with an opening ceremony on Friday night. Usually, a grand affair, the opening ceremony for Tokyo 2020 is expected to be a less flashy event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India have sent a record 120 athletes to Tokyo for the Games, however, only 20 are expected to attend the opening ceremony along with six officials from the country. Similarly. other countries are also expected to have only a few players attending the event.

Boxer Mary Kom and men's Hockey team captain Manpreet Singh will be the flag-bearers from India at the ceremony which will not have fans in attendance.

Now the total numbers for Olympic opening ceremony. pic.twitter.com/XwPeBH8wIE — rajeev mehta (@rajeevmehtaioa) July 22, 2021

The Tokyo Olympics which was delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic will run from 23 July to 8 August.

Here are the broadcast and live streaming details about the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020:

When will Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony happen?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will happen on 23 July.

What time will Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony begin?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony will begin at 8 pm local time or 4.30 pm Indian Standard Time on 23 July.

Where can I watch the Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony and sports events on TV?

You can watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD will have Hindi commentary.

Can I stream Tokyo Olympics 2020 opening ceremony and sports events online?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 broadcast will be available online on SonyLiv. You can also follow the Olympics live on our blog at firstpost.com.

Click here to check the Indian contingent's schedule at Tokyo 2020

Click here to check the complete list of Indian athletes at Tokyo 2020

Click here for our complete Tokyo 2020 coverage