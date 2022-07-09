Rafael Nadal defied age and physical duress to beat Taylor Fritz in the Wimbledon quarter-finals. But it proved one step too far in an injury riddled yet successful season.

In the end, Rafael Nadal's chase for a calendar slam ends without hitting a ball. Not the outcome many would have liked and certainly not the manner in which it came. But on the whole, it made sense.

It made sense for Nadal, winner of 22 Grand Slam titles including the Australian and French Opens this year, to withdraw from Wimbledon with an abdomen injury. Once again, Rod Laver's extraordinary record of winning all four majors in a calendar year, in 1969, remains unbeaten. Novak Djokovic came much closer last year than Nadal this time around. The Serb had also reached halfway point in 2016 but fell to Sam Querrey at Wimbledon. And now the Spaniard's hopes are quashed, in part, by another American.

In the hastily arranged press conference on Thursday, Nadal said, "I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances.”

“I can’t serve. Is not only that I cant serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve."

This has been a physical taxing season for the 36-year-old. At the Australian Open he spoke of considering "saying goodbye" to tennis with the recurrence of a long-standing foot injury last season.

It was followed by a bout of COVID-19 in the closing stages of the year. And yet, the Spanish legend made a remarkable comeback from two sets down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final. A huge achievement considering he was on crutches a couple of months ago.

“I was not ready physically for these kind of battles, honestly,” Nadal had said then.

What followed was a winning streak that stretched to 20-matches before being halted by Taylor Fritz at Indian Wells. Nadal was then robbed off four weeks of activity with a rib stress fracture.

The clay warm-up tournaments to Roland Garros didn't prove fruitful. But the major in itself was. By winning the 14th French Open title, he took his majors tally to 22, while also revealing he had been taking injections to have his foot numbed in order to block the nerves.

In Paris he said he wasn't sure he would be able to make it to Wimbledon in proper shape. After some much-needed checks, he was given the okay to practice and travel to London.

At Wimbledon, Nadal didn't get comfortable wins in the first two rounds but grew in confidence in the third and fourth rounds. At the same time, he also picked up an abdomen issue that was aggravated in the quarter-final five-setter against Taylor Fritz.

For Nadal, playing on would have meant giving it his best. The way he has throughout his career irrespective of injuries. Just as he did against Fritz despite serving at 88 mph on occasion.

But now, there's the factor of age and physical duress hampering Nadal. Niggles at 36 years old need long-term decision making. Just ask Roger Federer who has undergone three knee surgeries in 18 months and hasn't played since losing at Wimbledon last year.

“I don’t want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and with a big chance to make the things much worse, no?”

With Nadal clearly struggling, his family strongly gesticulating that he retire, Rafa played on.

“I didn’t want to pull out, to go out of the court in the middle of a quarter-finals match,” Nadal said. “Even if, as I said yesterday, the chance of retirement stays in my mind for a long time after the first five, six games, I find a way to finish the match. Something that I am proud of.”

Lucky loser mid-tournament?

The situation also creates another predicament — for audience, organisers and players alike. Nick Kyrgios' progress to the final took away a match from the schedule for ticket-holders and an opportunity for organisers to make the most of it as well.

Additionally, Kyrgios will come in fresher than Novak Djokovic, who beat Cameron Norrie in the only semi-final, for the Wimbledon title showdown on Sunday.

This was only the second time in the Open Era that a man received a walkover in a Grand Slam semi-final or final after Jim Courier got lucky at the 1992 Australian Open. Richard Krajicek had to withdraw with a shoulder issue. To find a walkover this late at Wimbledon you would have to go back 91 years, when American Frank Shields pulled out of the 1931 final with a knee injury, handing the title to Sidney Wood.

In such a situation, should the place go to the lucky loser? In this case that would be Fritz himself.

Former World No 1 Andy Roddick doesn't think it would be fair. "No no no no no," wrote the three-time Wimbledon finalist on Twitter. "You can’t lose in the [quarters] and win a slam. No."

In a separate tweet he said, "Sometimes it sucks in sports. The fact that there are no guarantees, handouts or second chances in a given game/match is what makes it so pure ….. putting that at risk for 3 more hours of entertainment isn’t even close to making that trade off"

Lucky loser places are offered in the first round to players who lost in the final round (realistically speaking) of qualifying but get a second chance after an injury or withdrawl or any other circumstance. It avoids early byes and ensures everyone gets to play more matches.

So the principle of losing one match, getting a second chance and vying for the trophy already exists. But its far different considering qualifying and main draws are, rightly, treated as different portions of the tournament.

Fritz acknowledged he doesn't deserve to be in the semi-final, or better, if he couldn't get the job done on the court. Responding to an Instagram comment he said, "Not looking for handouts," he wrote after news of Nadal's withdrawal. "If I couldn't beat him then I don't deserve to be in (the) semis ... simple as that."

The only winner from the whole situation is Kyrgios who is through to his maiden Grand Slam final. In doing so, he became the first Australian to reach a major final since 2005 and first at Wimbledon 2003. While Djokovic will come into the final having played six matches, the Aussie benefitted from sheer dumb luck. Now it remains to be seen if he can make it count.

