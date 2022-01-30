Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling summit clash that went past the five-hour mark to go past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in terms of Grand Slam wins

Rafael Nadal created history on Sunday when he came from two sets down in an final against Daniil Medvedev to win the 2022 Australian Open men's singles competition, becoming the first male player to 21 Grand Slam wins.

Nadal defeated Medvedev 2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling summit clash that went past the five-hour mark, becoming the second longest final in the history of the season-opening Grand Slam. The 2012 Australian Open men's singles final, in which Djokovic edge Nadal out in a battle that lasted five hours and 53 minutes, remains the longest final to date.

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009 and lost four other finals at Melbourne Park before his dramatic win over U.S. Open champion Medvedev. His conversion rate in major finals is now 21 out of 29. Federer and Djokovic each have 20 majors from 31 finals appearances.

Medvedev, who was aiming to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the very next major, was ever-so-close to spoiling another 21st celebration.

Djokovic was chasing the same record at the U.S. Open last year, and a calendar-year Grand Slam, when Medvedev beat him in straight sets in the final.

Federer also had his chance at 21, but Djokovic stopped that when he saved match points before winning the 2019 Wimbledon final.

Both Federer and Djokovic, who are sitting on 20 Grand Slam wins each, congratulated the 35-year-old Spaniard after the final.

"What a match! To my friend and great rival, Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles.

Roger Federer has posted an Instagram story congratulating Rafael Nadal. "Few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Never underestimate a great champion." pic.twitter.com/Q3P4M8Lg5X — Tanuj Lakhina (@tanujlakhina) January 30, 2022

"A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion," Federer posted in a story on Instagram. "I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more," Federer further wrote in the post. Djokovic, who made headlines at the beginning of this year's Australian Open for all the wrong reasons and was sent back from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated for COVID-19, too congratulated his long-time rival. "Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time," Djokovic tweeted after the result, while also congratulating the other finalists of the men's and women's singles finals.

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Medvedev now joins Andy Murray among those who’ve lost the final at the next major tournament after their career breakthrough at the highest level.

It was just the fourth time Nadal has rallied from two sets down to win a best-of-five-set match, and the first since a fourth-round victory in 2007 at Wimbledon over Mikhail Youzhny.

He’s is the first Australian Open champion to come back to win after dropping the first two sets of the final since Roy Emerson in 1965.

Medvedev continued his love-hate relationship with Australian crowds, following trouble in earlier victories over Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He stayed calm for the first two sets before complaining about the yelling and noise between first and second serves.

With inputs from AP