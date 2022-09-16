For many, Federer's sheer aesthetics stand out over and above his collection of 20 majors, 103 singles titles and 310 weeks at World No 1.

Roger Federer, once a racket-throwing Swiss teenager who matured into a quintessential gentleman of tennis, announced his retirement on Thursday. Considered one of the most polished and suave athletes across sports, he played a crucial role in redefining and evolving tennis. The 41-year-old spearheaded a generation of men’s tennis that dominated, and still does, the sport for two decades.

“I am 41 years old, I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years,” Federer said in a statement on social media. “Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamed and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career.”

For long portion of the storied career, it appeared he would go down as the all-time men’s leader in Grand Slam titles won. He won his first major in 2003 at Wimbledon and by 2009 Wimbledon at the All England Club, he had rocked to 15 titles – edging past his idol Pete Sampras. But over the last couple of years, injuries started to play a role in keeping the Swiss out of action. It enabled his Big 3 rivals — Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — to catch up.

At a time when 20-time major champion Federer calls time on his career, Nadal leads the charts with 22 Grand Slam titles won – one more than Djokovic.

If one were to rewind to when this dazzling era began, the year is 2001. Federer is playing on the historic Centre Court for the very first time. Four-time defending Wimbledon champion Sampras serves on the deuce court to the Swiss who has a ponytail on, dons a white bandana and a black-and-white necklace.

The serve is precise, but in the hitting zone for the 19-year-old who drives a crisp forehand winner down the line and collapses in joy. He quickly gathers himself, gets up and shakes hands with the American. Federer then takes the chair and is reduced to tears having beaten one of the greatest grass court players ever.

As far as passing the proverbial baton goes, not many sporting moments can top this. In 2000, Sampras had lifted the Wimbledon title and taken his Grand Slam tally to a jaw-dropping 13. He was asked: “Can you think of anybody beating the record?” Unknown to him, and the rest of the world, was a youngster who lost in the Wimbledon opening round to Yevgeny Kafelnikov.

Exactly a year later, Federer slipped to his feet in glee and had trouble stopping himself from crying.

Two years later, Federer ran through the men’s field to win his maiden Wimbledon and Grand Slam title to usher the sport into a new era. He ruthlessly tore through the draws and gave little away despite the best efforts of players like Andy Roddick, Lleyton Hewitt and more.

What set Federer apart from the rest was the level at which he played. The silky smooth touch of the groundstrokes, the effortless movement near the baseline, the precision of the shots, the desire to take the ball early, the aggressive nature of play.

“He’s just a synopsis of greatness and class and amazing and really changed the game,” Serena Williams, who also retired this month, said of Federer last year. “You see players playing like him, moving like him, doing his techniques. The guy is genius.”

The single-handed backhand, not new to the sport, became a shot that was associated with eight-time Wimbledon winner. He would elegantly power through the ball, always making sure to follow through and extending his right arm fully while completing the groundstroke. Poetry in motion.

Equally lethal and devastating for an opponent was the forehand. As Federer collected 11 slams between 2004 and 2007 alone, he would smother rivals with all-out aggression, taking the forehand early and snatching any breathing room away. There would be a smooth, liquid whip to his forehands which many had trouble thwarting.

Another memorable and get-out-of-jail shot that defined Federer and carried the sport in the new century was the serve. The sport was inundated with big servers but not many could maintain its consistency across surfaces while bringing variety between first and second serves.

Enter Roger Federer. The Swiss would keep the ball toss steady, bend his knees, jump and strike the ball overhead and land on his left foot.

On the second serve, Federer had the ability to keep it deep, keep it short or send in a kick serve all while producing an incredible amount of spin.

One aspect that goes ignored for most tennis players, including Federer, is the foot movement. It played a crucial role in every kind of magic that Federer created on the court. He would land on the ball of his feet with a wide split-step and be ready to move to any direction. It appears like Federer is gliding on the court. Like a ballet dancer operating on the flat, smooth surface showcasing their dexterity.

For many, Federer’s sheer aesthetics stand out over and above his collection of 103 singles titles and numerous other baffling statistics. But it is the numbers that propelled his Big 3 adversaries – Djokovic and Nadal – and defined the last two decades in men’s tennis. A period that saw the trio win 62 of 75 Grand Slam titles. A period that took tennis to newer heights even for non-tennis enthusiasts. A period that started and still maintains the debate: Who is the G.O.A.T.?

Question marks over Federer’s longevity started to circulate even before he turned 30. Yet over the next decade, his longevity and ability to keep coming back redefined how people assess the length of a tennis player’s career.

Much of his career was extended by virtue of his efficient style of play and clean technical ability. But when the issues began, most notably the knee injury, they came at the same time which hurt his potential desire to go out by playing in front of fans. Much like Serena did at the US Open.

Federer was scheduled to make a return to Basel at his home tournament. But after a year of rehab, he has opted out in a sign that a jubilant farewell in Switzerland, at the top level, is not attainable anymore.

If his tennis appeared timeless, his knees very much weren’t. “I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

