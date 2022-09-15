Only Spain's Rafael Nadal, with 22 majors, and Serbia's Novak Djokovic, with 21, have more men's Grand Slam singles titles than Federer.

Roger Federer announced on Thursday that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles. Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021.

He has had a series of knee operations.

Federer posted his news on Twitter, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

“Laver cup next month will be my final ATP tour event. I will not play any more Grand Slams or on the tour,” the tennis great said in a statement on Twitter.

“I have worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body’s capacity and limit. I am 41 years old and have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me generously more than I ever would have dreamt and I must recognise when I have to end my competitive career. I will play more tennis, of course, but not in Grand Slams and in tour. It’s a bitter-sweet decision,” he added.

This news comes just days after the end of the U.S. Open, which was expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career.

Here we take a look at Federer’s career in numbers:

– To date, Federer has won 103 ATP singles titles including 20 major singles titles, 28 ATP Masters titles, and a record six ATP Finals.

– Federer was also a gold medalist in men’s doubles with Stan Wawrinka at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and a silver medalist in men’s singles at the 2012 London Olympics.

– Representing Switzerland, Federer assisted in winning the 2014 Davis Cup and a record three Hopman Cup titles (2001, 2018 and 2019).

– He is the first Swiss male player to win a major title, the only Swiss male player to hold the No. 1 ranking in singles, and the only Swiss player, male or female to win all four majors.

– At the international level he helped Team Europe win three consecutive Laver Cup titles, the 2017, 2018, and 2019 editions.

– From June 2004 through August 2006, Roger Federer won at least 1 set in 194 straight matches. The Swiss great went 184-10 overall during that span with 25 titles in 35 events, including Grand Slam championships at the Australian Open (2006), Wimbledon (2004-06), and US Open (2004-05).

– Federer is the second male player to reach French Open and Wimbledon finals in the same year for four consecutive years (2006–2009) after Björn Borg (1978–81).

– Federer is the only male player to appear in seven consecutive Wimbledon finals (2003–2009) second behind Ivan Lendl record of eight consecutive US Open finals (1982–1989).

– He is the second male player to win 40 consecutive Wimbledon matches after Borg and in the process became the only male player to have 40 consecutive grand-slam matches streak at both Wimbledon & US Open.

– Federer has won 11 hard court major titles (6 Australian Open and 5 US Open), second behind only Novak Djokovic (12).

– Federer appeared in the French Open, Wimbledon, and US Open finals in the same year for four consecutive years (2006–2009), surpassing the old record of Borg who achieve the same task three times in his (Borg) career (1978, 1980–81).

– He is the only male player to appear in Wimbledon and US Open finals in the same year for 6 consecutive years (2004–2008) and won both of them in the same year for 4 consecutive years (2004–2007).

– Federer has 11 runner-up showings in Grand Slam tournament finals, a record tied with Lendl and later Djokovic.

– The 41-year-old is the only male player to appear in at least one Grand Slam Semifinal for 18 consecutive years (2003–2020).

– Federer is the only male player to be seeded No. 1 for 18 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments from 2004 French Open to 2008 Wimbledon.

– He is one of two male players (along with Djokovic) to win three majors in a calendar year on three different occasions (2004, 2006, 2007). He is the only player to successfully defend three majors (2007 Australian Open, Wimbledon and US Open) that he won the year before.

– His six Australian Open titles are second behind Djokovic’s nine titles. His 5 US Open titles are record shared with Connors and Sampras.

Number of wins registered by Federer in various tournaments:

Wimbledon: 105

Australian Open: 102

Basel: 75

Terra Wortmann Open: 69

BNP Paribas Open: 66

Nitto ATP Finals 59

Dubai Tennis Champs: 53

Western and Southern Open: 47

ABN AMRO Open: 28

Qatar Tennis: 27

Most Titles won at:

Basel (10)

Terra Wortmann Open (10)

Wimbledon (8)

Dubai Tennis Champs (8)

Western and Southern Open (7)

Nitto ATP Finals (6)

Some uncanny records of Federer:

– Federer is the only male player to win five consecutive US Open titles (2004–08) in the Open Era and in the process win 40 consecutive matches at the US Open. Federer achieved a record streak of 10 consecutive major finals (2005 Wimbledon to 2007 US Open) and never lost 2 consecutive finals during this streak.

– He was World No. 1 for most consecutive weeks (237)

– Federer is the oldest (36) player to become No. 1 in ATP history

– He is the only player to reach 4 grand slams finals in one season

– Federer has also recorded more than 11,000 career aces and is third on the all-time list.

– Federer made 18 of 19 slam finals between the 2005 US Open to 2010 Australia Open

– He registered 369 wins, 46 SFs & 58 QFs at Grand Slams

– The Swiss reached 23 SFs & 36 QFs in a row at Grand Slams

Some more stats from Federer’s career:

103 titles – 2nd in Open Era to Jimmy Connors’ 109

1,251 wins – 2nd in Open Era to Connors’ 1,274

65 straight wins on grass (2003-08)

41 straight wins (2006-07)

24-final win streak (2003-05)

24 straight wins vs. Top 10 (2003-05)

17 straight finals (2005-06)

He may retire from the tour next weekend, but Federer never retired from a match in his career:

– 1,251-275 in singles (1,526 matches)

– 131-92 in doubles (223 matches)

– 0 retirements