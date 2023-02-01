Novak Djokovic won 10th Australian Open despite a 3cm hamstring tear
Novak Djokovic played through a 3cm hamstring tear in his left leg to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open and return to World No 1.
Melbourne: Novak Djokovic won his record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday despite a “3cm tear in his hamstring,” tournament director Craig Tiley revealed.
Djokovic, back to World No 1, needed to have his left leg heavily strapped through the course of the fortnight at Melbourne Park. Additionally, he had to take time off on practice days and laboured in some of the shot-making. The Serb spoke about needing regular treatment and painkillers to keep playing.
“A lot of the challenges around Novak is that he gets a bad rap,” Tiley told SEN Sportsday, a Melbourne radio programme.
“But at the end of the day, I don’t think anyone can question his athleticism. This guy I did see, he had a three-centimetre tear in his hammy (hamstring).”
Tiley confirmed to having seen the medical scans. “Absolutely. The doctors are going to tell you the truth.. There was a lot of speculation about whether it was true or not, it’s hard to believe that they can do what they do with those kinds of injuries.
“He’s remarkable, to deal with it extremely professionally.”
Ahead of the tournament, an MRI revealed the extent of the injury which “would have made 97% of the players pull out,” said his coach Goran Ivanisevic.
During the tournament, the 35-year-old hit out at those who questioned the severity of the injury. “I leave the doubting to those people – let them doubt,” he said. “Only my injuries are questioned. When some other players are injured, then they are the victims, but when it is me, I am faking it. It is very interesting… I don’t feel that I need to prove anything to anyone.”
After beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets in the final, Djokovic, who dropped just one set across seven matches, said he will reveal more detail about the injury as some of the comments ‘bothered him.’
“These two weeks I was thinking whether I should publish anything about the injury, and I told myself that I will, I want to,” said Djokovic who went level with Rafael Nadal on 22 Grand Slam title.
“I will go into more detail and publish some photos on social media about everything we went through. I don’t want to sound pathetic; I won the trophy. But two years ago, a similar thing happened, and people are doubting (that injury) even today, they say all kinds of things, make fun of it. I feel the need to show and prove certain things. Not so much for those people, but for me – some comments bother me a little. You will get to know everything in a few days time.”
