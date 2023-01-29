Sports

Australian Open 2023: 'Absolute beast', Twitterati overjoyed as Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling Gland Slam title

Twitterati congratulated Novak Djokovic on his latest Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne. Check out some reactions here.

FP Sports January 29, 2023 18:23:50 IST
Novak Djokovic of Serbia lifts the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Twitterati congratulated Novak Djokovic on his latest Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne.

Here are a few reactions:



With inputs from The Associated Press

Updated Date: January 29, 2023 18:23:50 IST

