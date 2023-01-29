Australian Open 2023: 'Absolute beast', Twitterati overjoyed as Novak Djokovic wins record-equalling Gland Slam title
Twitterati congratulated Novak Djokovic on his latest Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne. Check out some reactions here.
Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.
The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.
The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus.
Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.
His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.
Here are a few reactions:
CHAMPION @DjokerNole has mastered Melbourne for a TENTH time!@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/ZThnTrIXdt
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2023
Iconic. Legendary. Unstoppable.
Congratulations, @DjokerNole on 22 Grand Slam singles titles!#AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/DQb4ZyxWEC
— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) January 29, 2023
gosh, unbelievable scenes. how little we understand#AusOpen
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 29, 2023
An absolute beast !! @DjokerNole 22 grand slam’s unbelievable #AusOpen
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2023
Haha I told you. We created a monster. Well done @DjokerNole …. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show soak it all in….
— Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 29, 2023
The GOAT thing was 2 years ago… @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/fMcqltikKP
— Janko Tipsarevic (@TipsarevicJanko) January 29, 2023
For a 10th time @DjokerNole • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/RnTkFObQZz
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 29, 2023
Djokovic very, very emotional. pic.twitter.com/yrsAuR96mz
— José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 29, 2023
Congratulations to the 10x #AusOpen Men's Singles Champion, @DjokerNole! https://t.co/icMzBMHuc7
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 29, 2023
With inputs from The Associated Press
