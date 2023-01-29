Novak Djokovic was simply too good at the most crucial moments and claimed his 10th Australian Open championship and 22nd Grand Slam title overall by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the final at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday night.

The victory allows Djokovic to return to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

The 35-year-old from Serbia did not compete in the Australian Open a year ago after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.

Government restrictions have eased since, and he was able to get a visa this time despite still not having gotten the shots against the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Now Djokovic has run his winning streak at the hard-court tournament to 28 matches.

His 10th trophy in Australia adds to the record he already held. His 22 major championships — which include seven from Wimbledon, three from the U.S. Open and two from the French Open — are tied with Rafael Nadal for the most by a man in the history of tennis.

Twitterati congratulated Novak Djokovic on his latest Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne.

Here are a few reactions:

gosh, unbelievable scenes. how little we understand#AusOpen — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 29, 2023

An absolute beast !! @DjokerNole 22 grand slam’s unbelievable #AusOpen — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 29, 2023

Haha I told you. We created a monster. Well done @DjokerNole …. Sat on my couch and enjoyed the entire show soak it all in…. — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 29, 2023

The GOAT thing was 2 years ago… @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/fMcqltikKP — Janko Tipsarevic (@TipsarevicJanko) January 29, 2023





With inputs from The Associated Press