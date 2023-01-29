Australian Open Men's Singles Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 10-2 in their head-to-head record. AFP
Preview: Novak Djokovic will be eyeing an unprecedented 10th Australian Open crown and a record-levelling 22nd Grand Slam win when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.
A victory at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday will also complete a dream comeback for the Serbian superstar who had been deported from Australia last year ahead of the tournament for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will be eyeing his maiden Grand Slam victory on Sunday, his runner-up finish at the 2021 French Open being the best result of his career so far. Against a rampaging Djokovic, who started off on a shaky note with hamstring issues before returning to his dominating ways, it will be quite the Herculean task, especially since Djokovic is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run in the tournament.
Additionally, the winner of this game also moves to the top of the ATP rankings.
Djokovic comfortably leads the head-to-head record against Tsitsipas 10-2, the Greek’s having last beaten Djokovic in 2019. This will, however, be the first time the two square off at the Australian Open.
