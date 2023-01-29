Australian Open 2023 Men's Final LIVE: Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-6 Djokovic; Third set goes into tiebreak

Australian Open 2023 Men's Final LIVE Score: Follow the latest updates on the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Rod Laver Arena on our live blog.

FP Sports January 29, 2023 13:40:43 IST
Australian Open 2023 Men's Final LIVE: Tsitsipas 3-6, 6-7 (4-7), 6-6 Djokovic; Third set goes into tiebreak

Australian Open Men's Singles Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic leads Stefanos Tsitsipas 10-2 in their head-to-head record. AFP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Jan 29, 2023 - 17:04 (IST)

2023 Australian Open LIVE Score

Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7, 6-6 Novak Djokovic

The see-saw battle continues as Tsitsipas battles on to take the third set into a tiebreak! Will that merely delay Djokovic's 10th title? Or can Stefanos produce a comeback for the ages from this point, as unlikely as it may sound?

Jan 29, 2023 - 17:02 (IST)

2023 Australian Open LIVE

Stat: Since being broken at the start of the third set, Novak Djokovic has dropped just two points on serve with four straight love holds.

— Tanuj Lakhina, Melbourne

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:55 (IST)

Australian Open 2023 Live Score

Serving to stay in the match, Stefanos Tsitsipas takes a 30-0 lead and then Djokovic comes back to make it 30-30. He then plays two confident points to hold. Only delaying the inevitable, is he?

— Tanuj Lakhina, Melbourne

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:52 (IST)

Australian Open 2023 LIVE

Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7, 4-5 Novak Djokovic

Just a couple of hits away from a record-levelling 22nd Grand Slam victory, is Novak Djokovic! Can he break Tsitsipas one last time in this edition of the year's first Grand Slam to seal the deal?

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:49 (IST)

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas LIVE Score

Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7, 4-4 Novak Djokovic

Tsitsipas, fighting for his life at the moment, dishes out a series of fiery serves and winners to hold to love and draw level at four-all. It's turning out to be a see-saw contest in the third set at the moment, and Tsitsipas certainly has played his heart out in the last two sets after going down 3-6 in the first.

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:42 (IST)

An occasion to remember for the organisers

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:39 (IST)

Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Final LIVE

Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7, 2-3 Novak Djokovic

Tsitsipas goes level at 2-2, only for Djokovic to surge ahead by holding to love. Halfway there as far as winning in straight sets is concerned.

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:35 (IST)

And a 35-year-old at that!

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:31 (IST)

2023 Australian Open LIVE Score

Stefanos Tsitsipas breaks Novak Djokovic to open the third set but is immediately broken back. Tsitsipas had an opening, the very few afforded to players by Djokovic at Australian Open, and he's let it pass. Novak goes on to hold and is 2-1 up

— Tanuj Lakhina, Melbourne

Jan 29, 2023 - 16:25 (IST)

2023 Australian Open LIVE

Stefanos Tsitsipas 3-6, 6(4)-7, 1-2 Novak Djokovic

Djokovic's serve is broken for the first time in the final as Tsitsipas grabs the lead at the start of the third set. The Serb, however, fights back to draw level in the second. Djokovic commits a couple of errors in the third game after going 40-love up, but finds the winner sooner rather than later.

Preview: Novak Djokovic will be eyeing an unprecedented 10th Australian Open crown and a record-levelling 22nd Grand Slam win when he takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open men’s singles final on Sunday.

A victory at the Rod Laver Arena on Sunday will also complete a dream comeback for the Serbian superstar who had been deported from Australia last year ahead of the tournament for his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Tsitsipas, meanwhile, will be eyeing his maiden Grand Slam victory on Sunday, his runner-up finish at the 2021 French Open being the best result of his career so far. Against a rampaging Djokovic, who started off on a shaky note with hamstring issues before returning to his dominating ways, it will be quite the Herculean task, especially since Djokovic is currently on a 27-match unbeaten run in the tournament.

Additionally, the winner of this game also moves to the top of the ATP rankings.

Djokovic comfortably leads the head-to-head record against Tsitsipas 10-2, the Greek’s having last beaten Djokovic in 2019. This will, however, be the first time the two square off at the Australian Open.

