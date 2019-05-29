Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Season 7 set to begin on 20 July; all matches to be played at 7.30

Mumbai: Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd. the organisers and rights owners of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, announced on Wednesday that the PKL's Season 7 will begin on 20 July 2019.

Speaking about the commencement of the new season and a new match time, Anupam Goswami, CEO of Mashal Sports and the League Commissioner of VIVO Pro Kabaddi said, “India’s biggest kabaddi league is all set for a milestone Season VII, as it returns to the July – October window in the country’s annual sports calendar."

Expanding upon the changes in timing, Goswami stated, "to improve the overall experience for spectators and television viewers, PKL Season VII will commence each of its city-legs on Saturdays and matches will begin at 19.30 IST throughout."

Goswami also lavished praise on the teams and the sport's federation for their role in the league's success, saying, "we take pride in the way all our stakeholders and partners, particularly PKL franchises and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, are collectively engaged in making kabaddi a major front ranking sport in India.”

The auction for this season was wrapped up in April, with the likes of Siddharth Desai and Nitin Tomar being bought for sums exceeding 1 crore rupees.

The last edition of the Pro Kabaddi League was won by Bengaluru Bulls, who beat Gujarat Fortunegiants in the final.