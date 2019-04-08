Highlights, Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Siddharth Desai top buy at Rs 1.45 crore; Iran's Esmaeil Nabibaksh most expensive foreigner

The Pro Kabaddi Season seven auction will take place on the 8th and 9th of April 2019, where 12 franchises will battle it out to add some of the best kabaddi talents in the world to their team’s rosters for the upcoming campaign.
With stars such as Rahul Chaudhari, Rishank Devadiga and Abozar Mohajermighani up for grabs, the action in the auction room promises to be intense. The purse for each team has been raised to ₹4.4 crore and the teams will be expected to sign a minimum of 18 players and a maximum of 25 to their roster.
Teams that have already exercised the ‘Elite Retained Players’ option to keep hold of a maximum of four elite players will have two Final Bid Matches at their disposal. The Final Bid Match option will allow franchises to match the highest bid received for a non-retained player who played for their franchise in season six and continue their association for season seven.
Each team is also required to have a minimum of two foreign players and a maximum of four in their roster for the upcoming campaign.
Future Kabaddi Heroes
Once again, the Pro Kabaddi auction will feature the ‘Future Kabaddi Heroes’ graduates, who will enter the pool under the ‘New Young Players’ category. Teams will be allowed to pick up to six players from this category for the upcoming campaign.
With the aim of building squad continuity, the league has introduced a new category called ‘Retained Young Players’, under which the teams can retain players previously picked from the new young players' category after the player has completed two campaigns with the franchise.
This works in the favour of the youngsters who have displayed strong performances and can continue playing with their respective teams and allows the franchises to build continuity with young talents that they helped develop. These Retained Young Players are over and above the existing cap of the six ‘New Young Players’ that a franchise can have.
With several world-class and upcoming talents to choose from, teams will be certain to bid big for the players that they believe will present them with the best chance to capture the Pro Kabaddi crown. The action in the auction room will undeniably be the precursor and set the precedent for the upcoming campaign.
Content Courtesy: www.prokabaddi.com
Updated Date: Apr 08, 2019 19:57:20 IST
Highlights
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES ONLINE
19:54 (IST)
That brings us to the end of our LIVE coverage. What a day it has been! Siddharth Desai got the highest bid of Rs 1.45 crore whileNitin Tomar was the second player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Puneri Paltan retained him for Rs 1.2 crore.
Rahul Chaudhari's stay at Telugu Titans came to an end as he was snapped by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 94 lakh, while the most expensive player in PKL history, Monu Goyat had to settle for a price tag of Rs 93 lakh. Rishank Devadiga too had to settle for a pay cut after he was purchased at just Rs 61 lakh by UP Yoddha.
Sandeep Narwal attracted a whopping Rs 89 lakh sum, but another highlight of the day was Esmaeil Nabibaksh who went for a price of Rs 77.75 lakh to become the second-most expensive foreigner in PKL history.
Tomorrow promises to be an interesting day so keep following Firstpost's Live Blog for Day 2. Good night
19:48 (IST)
Sukesh Hegde and Tushar Patil also go UNSOLD and that's the end of Day 1. Teams will go again for Category C and D players tomorrow.
19:45 (IST)
SURPRISE, SURPRISE! Kashinling Adake and Wazir Singh are UNSOLD
19:44 (IST)
SOLD! Darshan Kadian goes to Puneri Paltan for Rs 20 lakh
19:43 (IST)
SOLD! Manjeet goes to Puneri Paltan for Rs 63 lakh
19:41 (IST)
SOLD! Rohit Baliyan retain U Mumba using FBM for Rs 35 lakh
19:38 (IST)
SOLD! Pawan Kumar goes to Puneri Paltan for Rs 20 lakh
19:37 (IST)
SOLD! Nilesh Salunke goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 23.5 lakh
19:35 (IST)
GB More, Mahendra Ganesh Rajput, Naveen, Jasvir Singh all go UNSOLD
19:33 (IST)
SOLD! K Prapanjan goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 55.5 lakh
19:28 (IST)
SOLD! Deepak Narwal goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 30.5 lakh
19:26 (IST)
Athul MS, Ajay Kumar, Deepak Kumar Dahiya, R Suresh Kumar all go UNSOLD
19:25 (IST)
Darshan J, Kuldeep Singh, Anil Kumar, D Suresh Kumar go UNSOLD and that's the end of the defenders in Category B
19:23 (IST)
SOLD! Ravi Kumar goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 20 lakh
19:22 (IST)
Santhosh BS, Satpal go UNSOLD
19:21 (IST)
SOLD! Rituraj Koravi goes to Gujarat FOrtunegiants for Rs 30.5 lakh
19:18 (IST)
SOLD! Vishal Mane goes to Dabang Delhi for Rs 28.5 lakh
19:15 (IST)
Manish Kumar and Somvir Shekhar go UNSOLD
19:15 (IST)
SOLD! Sunil Siddhgawali goes to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 20 lakh
19:13 (IST)
Rohit Rana and Sachin Shingade go UNSOLD
19:12 (IST)
SOLD! Dharmaraj Cheralath goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 38.5 lakh
19:10 (IST)
DHARMARAJ CHERALATHAN IS UP NEXT!
The ageless wonder who played a crucial hand in U Mumba's run to the playoffs is attracting a few suitors. Bengal Warriors lead with Rs 35 lakh bid
19:07 (IST)
SOLD! Jeeva Kumar goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 31 lakh
19:06 (IST)
SOLD! Mohit Chhillar goes to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 45 lakh
No FBM by Jaipur and Mohit Chhillar joins his fifth PKL team
19:03 (IST)
MOHIT CHHILLAR UP NEXT!
Puneri Paltan open scoring. AnupKumar would like to have his former teammate under his tutelage at Puneri Paltan
19:02 (IST)
SOLD! Rinku Narwal goes to Bengal Warriors for Rs 20 lakh
19:00 (IST)
Suresh is UNSOLD and that brings an end to all-rounders category in Category B
19:00 (IST)
D Pradap and Narender go UNSOLD
18:58 (IST)
SOLD! Vinod Kumar goes to Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 26 lakh
18:55 (IST)
SOLD! Vijay Malik goes to Dabang Delhi for Rs 41 lakh
18:52 (IST)
Vijay is the first player up for grabs from Category B
18:49 (IST)
Category B players will go under the hammer shortly
18:24 (IST)
SOLD! Shrikanth Jadhav retained by UP Yoddha for Rs 68 lakh!
18:20 (IST)
SOLD! Prashanth Rai goes to Haryana Steelers for Rs 77 lakh
18:18 (IST)
SOLD! Rishank Devadiga retained by UP Yoddha for Rs 61 lakh
Now that's a steal. Rishank and Monu together would be fun. Some teams may have missed a trick here, Rishank is better than his price
18:16 (IST)
RAHUL CHAUDHARI SOLD to Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 94 lakh
No return to the Titans for Rahul who don't have a FBM card But, Ajay Thakur and Rahul Chaudhari in the same team! What a prospect!
18:11 (IST)
SOLD! Monu Goyat goes to UP Yoddha for Rs 93 lakh
Last time's most expensive player has to take a pay cut, but Rs 93 lakh is no low amount.
18:07 (IST)
NITIN TOMAR retained by Puneri Paltan for Rs 1.2 crore!
Tamil Thalaivas win the bidding but Pune use their FBM to get Nitin Tomat back
18:05 (IST)
NITIN TOMAR GOES PAST 1 CRORE MARK!
Tamil Thalaivas launch Rs 1 crore bid for Nitin Tomar, but UP Yoddha now lead with bid of Rs 1.12 crore
18:01 (IST)
1.45 CRORE!
Siddharth Desai becomes second most-expensive player in PKL history after Telugu Titans purchase him for Rs 1.45 crore. U Mumba do not retain him!
17:58 (IST)
1 CRORE MARK BREACHED!
Bidding for Siddharth Desai crosses Rs 1 crore mark. Pune lead with Rs 1.22 crore bid. Can he break the record?
17:55 (IST)
SOLD! Chandran Ranjit retained by Dabang Delhi for Rs 70 lakh!
17:53 (IST)
Chandran Ranjit is the first raider up for grabs
17:49 (IST)
Domestic Category A Raiders up next!
Some big buys there. Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan appear to be the big winners so far
17:46 (IST)
SOLD! Amit Hooda SOLD to Jaipur Pink Panthers for Rs 53 lakh
17:41 (IST)
SOLD! Parvesh Bhainswal retained by Gujarat Fortunegiants for Rs 75 lakh!
Easy choice for Gujarat who use their FBM card for Parvesh Bhainswal just as they did last year. He comes for Rs 75 lakh which is a very good price for last seasons' star defender
17:39 (IST)
SOLD! Mahender Singh retained by Bengaluru Bulls for Rs 80 lakh!
That was quick. Some quick raises but all in vain as Bengaluru use their FBM card. Many would think this is quite a high price but Mahender was one of the best defenders in the league last year!
17:36 (IST)
SOLD! Jaideep retained by Patna Pirates for Rs 35 lakh
Gujarat win the bid but Patna use their FBM. Great buy for a very low price.
17:34 (IST)
SOLD! Puneri Paltan with a STEAL! Surjeet heads to Pune for just Rs 55 lakh
17:31 (IST)
SURJEET SINGH NEXT!
The best cover defender in the world is next. This could blow the roof