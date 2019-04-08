Highlights, Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2019: Siddharth Desai top buy at Rs 1.45 crore; Iran's Esmaeil Nabibaksh most expensive foreigner

That brings us to the end of our LIVE coverage. What a day it has been! Siddharth Desai got the highest bid of Rs 1.45 crore whileNitin Tomar was the second player to cross the Rs 1 crore mark as Puneri Paltan retained him for Rs 1.2 crore.

Rahul Chaudhari's stay at Telugu Titans came to an end as he was snapped by Tamil Thalaivas for Rs 94 lakh, while the most expensive player in PKL history, Monu Goyat had to settle for a price tag of Rs 93 lakh. Rishank Devadiga too had to settle for a pay cut after he was purchased at just Rs 61 lakh by UP Yoddha.

Sandeep Narwal attracted a whopping Rs 89 lakh sum, but another highlight of the day was Esmaeil Nabibaksh who went for a price of Rs 77.75 lakh to become the second-most expensive foreigner in PKL history.

Tomorrow promises to be an interesting day so keep following Firstpost's Live Blog for Day 2. Good night