Pro Kabaddi 2019 Higlights, Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan at Mumbai: Warriors thrash Pune to climb to second in league

Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan will be keen to register a victory when they clash at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Bengal Warriors won their opening match of the season against UP Yoddha but were outdone by Jaipur Pink Panthers in their second outing and will look to bounce back with a commanding display in their third match. Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, have fallen short in both their games so far and will be eager to secure their first win of Season 7.

The team has looked solid defensively so far, with Baldev Singh leading the lines with five points in both their games. Jeeva Kumar and Rinku Narwal have supported him well with some stellar performances of their own. Raiders Maninder Singh, K. Prapanjan and all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh will be tasked with keeping the scoreboard ticking on the raiding front.

Puneri Paltan have had a less than ideal start to their season and will be eager to beat Bengal Warriors to register their first points of the campaign. Skipper Surjeet Singh, a former Bengal Warriors player, has led the defence well and even picked up five points in Puneri Paltan's last game. He has also found support from the likes of Girish Ernak, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde. The raiders, however, will be looking to up their game.

