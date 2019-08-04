Pro Kabaddi 2019 Highlights, Haryana Steelers vs Tamil Thalaivas at Patna: Rahul Chaudhari leads Thalaivas to win

Click here to follow all live action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.

Super Sunday in the Patna leg of the Pro Kabaddi League will kick off with an enticing fixture when Haryana Steelers will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas at the Patliputra Indoor Stadium.

The two teams have identical records through three fixtures this season and are in the hunt for their second win of the campaign. This fixture has the unique distinction of being the only one where neither team has a single win or loss over the other. They have met thrice over the past two campaigns and each game has finished in a tie.

After an impressive win over Puneri Paltan in their opening fixture, Haryana Steelers slipped to two losses on the trot against Bengal Warriors and Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Despite the team’s form, raider Naveen has held his own and scored 24 raid points at a good average of eight raid points per game. Rookie raider Vinay, who scored six raid points in just nine attempts against Jaipur Pink Panthers, has been making steady progress and is growing in confidence with every passing game.

After a highly impressive all-round display against Telugu Titans in the Southern Derby, Tamil Thalaivas found themselves on the wrong end of two close finishes in their two subsequent encounters, with their margin of defeat being just a solitary point both times.

However, Tamil Thalaivas have played some extremely efficient kabaddi so far this season, especially their defence, which ranks joint-third amongst the highest scoring defensive units in the league. Led by veteran Manjeet Chhillar, Tamil Thalaivas’ defence averages 12 tackle points a game while conceding an average of 11.66 raid points, the lowest in the league.

