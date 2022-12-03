Netherlands vs USA Highlights: FT NED 3-1 USA; Netherlands through to FIFA World Cup quarters

FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights of Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 match at Khalifa International Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar.

FP Sports December 03, 2022 19:53:00 IST
Auto refresh feeds
Netherlands vs USA Highlights: FT NED 3-1 USA; Netherlands through to FIFA World Cup quarters

FIFA World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands' Daley Blind celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in the Round of 16 clash against USA. AP

Highlights

22:28 (ist)

FT Netherlands 3-1 USA


Netherlands are the first team to enter the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, producing a clinical performance against the USMNT that resulted in a 3-1 victory for Louis van Gaal’s men!
22:12 (ist)

81’ Netherlands 3-1 USA


GOAL! Just when the American fans at the Khalifa International Stadium were rediscovering their voices, Denzel Dumfries restores the two-goal lead for the Dutch as the USMNT defence is found wanting again!
22:03 (ist)

76’ Netherlands 2-1 USA


GOAL! The Americanas have been handed a lifeline with 15 minutes left in regulation time, and for the first time today, the Dutch have been made to pay the price for a defensive lapse!

And it's Haji Wright who reduces the deficit for the USMNT, the ball taking a deflection off his foot after a cross from Pulisic, the ball going over keeper Noppert and into the net!
21:37 (ist)

46’ Netherlands 2-0 USA


USA make a halftime change — bringing in Gio Reyna in place of Jesus Ferreira.


Netherlands make two — replacing Davy Klaassen and Marten de Roon with Teun Koopmeiners and Steven Bergwijn.

Action resumes at the Khalifa International Stadium.
21:18 (ist)

HT Netherlands 2-0 USA


GOAL! The Dutch double their lead at the stroke of half-time, and have one foot in the quarter-finals already! The American defence is caught napping inside the box following a throw-in and Daley Blind deftly puts this past Eagles keeper Matt Turner!


The American fans at the Khalifa Stadium, who had been boosting their team’s morale with “USA! USA!” chants until now, suddenly have a worried look on their faces and have gone quiet.
20:44 (ist)

10’ Netherlands 1-0 USA


GOAL! The Dutch score the first goal of the knockouts, and it’s Memphis Depay who puts Louis van Gaal’s Oranje ahead inside the first 10 minutes!
19:56 (ist)

Here are the lineups for the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 fixture:

Netherlands: Noppert, Timber, van Dijk, Ake, Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind, Klaassen, Depay, Gakpo.


USA: Turner, Dest, Zimmerman, Adams, Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Ferreira, Pulisic, Ream, Weah.

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:37 (IST)

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first Round of 16 clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the Netherlands coming out on top against a spirited USA.

We shift our focus to the next knockout clash, between two-time champions Argentina who are up against Australia, with the match kicking off in two hours' time. Stay tuned to Firstpost.com for live score and updates on that match.

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:30 (IST)

The Americans were staging a fightback in the second half, and were beginning to believe again after Haji Wright's 76th minute strike.

Denzel Dumfries' goal five minutes later however, sealed the deal for the Dutch. Here's Inter Milan midfielder Dumfries celebrating after scoring the winner!

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:28 (IST)

FT Netherlands 3-1 USA


Netherlands are the first team to enter the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, producing a clinical performance against the USMNT that resulted in a 3-1 victory for Louis van Gaal’s men!

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:19 (IST)

90’ Netherlands 3-1 USA


A total of six minutes have been added in stoppage time after the clock hits the 90-minute mark, and the USMNT face an uphill task to even level the scores, let alone beat the Dutch, whose coach van Gaal perhaps is already making plans for the quarters.

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:12 (IST)

81’ Netherlands 3-1 USA


GOAL! Just when the American fans at the Khalifa International Stadium were rediscovering their voices, Denzel Dumfries restores the two-goal lead for the Dutch as the USMNT defence is found wanting again!

Dec 03, 2022 - 22:03 (IST)

76’ Netherlands 2-1 USA


GOAL! The Americanas have been handed a lifeline with 15 minutes left in regulation time, and for the first time today, the Dutch have been made to pay the price for a defensive lapse!

And it's Haji Wright who reduces the deficit for the USMNT, the ball taking a deflection off his foot after a cross from Pulisic, the ball going over keeper Noppert and into the net!

Dec 03, 2022 - 21:59 (IST)

71’ Netherlands 2-0 USA


Incredible double save by Turner to prevent the Dutch from netting a third! Dives to his right to thwart a shot from outside the box and gets up almost immediately to put the rebound shot away to safely. And a minute later, he puts in a slide, this time collecting the ball safely.

Dec 03, 2022 - 21:54 (IST)

More changes coming in for the Yanks
 

Dec 03, 2022 - 21:52 (IST)

60’ Netherlands 2-0 USA


We witness the first booking of the game at the hour mark with the referee bringing out the yellow card for substitute Teun Koopmeiners for an illegal challenge on Christian Pulisic. The Dutch, meanwhile, are doing well to thwart one American charge after another and preserve their two-goal lead.

Dec 03, 2022 - 21:50 (IST)

49’ Netherlands 2-0 USA


Ream nearly puts the ball in as the Americans come closest to opening their account in this game and halving the deficit. And it’s Gakpo who manages to prevent the ball from crossing the goalline.


The Dutch produce a counter-attack in the next minute and this time, Yanks custodian Turner is able to keep the ball from going in. Plenty happening already at the start of the second half, and the Americans cetainly are charged up despite lagging behind by two strikes to nil.

Load More

Preview: The 2022 FIFA World Cup enters the knockout stage with Group A winners Netherlands taking on Group B runners-up USA in the first of the Round of 16 fixtures on Saturday.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

The two sides have faced each other a grand total of five times, though none of those matches have occurred in a World Cup; all of them being international friendlies. The Netherlands have won four of those five games, the first of which took place in 1998, while the United States won the most recent meeting between the two in 2015.

Both teams went through the group stages unbeaten; three-time World Cup runners-up Netherlands defeated Senegal and hosts Qatar, both 2-0 wins, and played out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

The United States, who reached the semi-finals in the inaugural edition in 1930 and have progressed beyond the Round of 16 just once (2002) since then, started off with back-to-back draws against Wales (1-1) and England (0-0) before a 38th-minute goal by Christian Pulisic helped them beat Iran 1-0 and secure their place in the last 16.

Group C toppers Argentina will go up against Group D runners-up Australia in the second Round of 16 fixture scheduled on Saturday, the match kicking off at 10 pm local time (12.30 am IST).

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 03, 2022 22:38:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories
Photos

FIFA World Cup: Iran protests reach Qatar stadium; England, Netherlands clinch victories

The Day 2 of the FIFA World Cup saw Iran fans and players staging protests against their government while England and Netherlands secured vital victories.

Watch: Japan fans remove garbage from stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 opener
Football

Watch: Japan fans remove garbage from stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 opener

The video of Japanese fans clearing the garbage in the stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 has gone viral.

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset
Football

FIFA World Cup: 'Little wizard' Lionel Messi & Co. flunk as Argentina suffer massive Saudi Arabia upset

Saudi Arabia stunned Lionel Messi's Argentina, beating the two-time winners 2-1 in one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history