FIFA World Cup LIVE Score: Netherlands' Daley Blind celebrates after scoring his team's second goal in the Round of 16 clash against USA. AP
Preview: The 2022 FIFA World Cup enters the knockout stage with Group A winners Netherlands taking on Group B runners-up USA in the first of the Round of 16 fixtures on Saturday.
The two sides have faced each other a grand total of five times, though none of those matches have occurred in a World Cup; all of them being international friendlies. The Netherlands have won four of those five games, the first of which took place in 1998, while the United States won the most recent meeting between the two in 2015.
Both teams went through the group stages unbeaten; three-time World Cup runners-up Netherlands defeated Senegal and hosts Qatar, both 2-0 wins, and played out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador.
The United States, who reached the semi-finals in the inaugural edition in 1930 and have progressed beyond the Round of 16 just once (2002) since then, started off with back-to-back draws against Wales (1-1) and England (0-0) before a 38th-minute goal by Christian Pulisic helped them beat Iran 1-0 and secure their place in the last 16.
Group C toppers Argentina will go up against Group D runners-up Australia in the second Round of 16 fixture scheduled on Saturday, the match kicking off at 10 pm local time (12.30 am IST).
