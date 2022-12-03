Auto refresh feeds

Here are the lineups for the Netherlands vs USA Round of 16 fixture:

GOAL! The Dutch score the first goal of the knockouts, and it’s Memphis Depay who puts Louis van Gaal’s Oranje ahead inside the first 10 minutes!

The American fans at the Khalifa Stadium, who had been boosting their team’s morale with “USA! USA!” chants until now, suddenly have a worried look on their faces and have gone quiet.

GOAL! The Dutch double their lead at the stroke of half-time, and have one foot in the quarter-finals already! The American defence is caught napping inside the box following a throw-in and Daley Blind deftly puts this past Eagles keeper Matt Turner!

And it's Haji Wright who reduces the deficit for the USMNT, the ball taking a deflection off his foot after a cross from Pulisic, the ball going over keeper Noppert and into the net!

GOAL! The Americanas have been handed a lifeline with 15 minutes left in regulation time, and for the first time today, the Dutch have been made to pay the price for a defensive lapse!

GOAL! Just when the American fans at the Khalifa International Stadium were rediscovering their voices, Denzel Dumfries restores the two-goal lead for the Dutch as the USMNT defence is found wanting again!

Netherlands are the first team to enter the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, producing a clinical performance against the USMNT that resulted in a 3-1 victory for Louis van Gaal’s men!

The Dutch produce a counter-attack in the next minute and this time, Yanks custodian Turner is able to keep the ball from going in. Plenty happening already at the start of the second half, and the Americans cetainly are charged up despite lagging behind by two strikes to nil.

Ream nearly puts the ball in as the Americans come closest to opening their account in this game and halving the deficit. And it’s Gakpo who manages to prevent the ball from crossing the goalline.

We witness the first booking of the game at the hour mark with the referee bringing out the yellow card for substitute Teun Koopmeiners for an illegal challenge on Christian Pulisic. The Dutch, meanwhile, are doing well to thwart one American charge after another and preserve their two-goal lead.

Incredible double save by Turner to prevent the Dutch from netting a third! Dives to his right to thwart a shot from outside the box and gets up almost immediately to put the rebound shot away to safely. And a minute later, he puts in a slide, this time collecting the ball safely.

A total of six minutes have been added in stoppage time after the clock hits the 90-minute mark, and the USMNT face an uphill task to even level the scores, let alone beat the Dutch, whose coach van Gaal perhaps is already making plans for the quarters.

Denzel Dumfries' goal five minutes later however, sealed the deal for the Dutch. Here's Inter Milan midfielder Dumfries celebrating after scoring the winner!

The Americans were staging a fightback in the second half, and were beginning to believe again after Haji Wright's 76th minute strike.

We shift our focus to the next knockout clash, between two-time champions Argentina who are up against Australia, with the match kicking off in two hours' time. Stay tuned to Firstpost.com for live score and updates on that match.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of the first Round of 16 clash of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with the Netherlands coming out on top against a spirited USA.

Preview: The 2022 FIFA World Cup enters the knockout stage with Group A winners Netherlands taking on Group B runners-up USA in the first of the Round of 16 fixtures on Saturday.

The two sides have faced each other a grand total of five times, though none of those matches have occurred in a World Cup; all of them being international friendlies. The Netherlands have won four of those five games, the first of which took place in 1998, while the United States won the most recent meeting between the two in 2015.

Both teams went through the group stages unbeaten; three-time World Cup runners-up Netherlands defeated Senegal and hosts Qatar, both 2-0 wins, and played out a 1-1 draw against Ecuador.

The United States, who reached the semi-finals in the inaugural edition in 1930 and have progressed beyond the Round of 16 just once (2002) since then, started off with back-to-back draws against Wales (1-1) and England (0-0) before a 38th-minute goal by Christian Pulisic helped them beat Iran 1-0 and secure their place in the last 16.

Group C toppers Argentina will go up against Group D runners-up Australia in the second Round of 16 fixture scheduled on Saturday, the match kicking off at 10 pm local time (12.30 am IST).

