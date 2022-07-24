India's first medallist in World Athletics Championships, former India long jumper Anju Bobby George congratulated Neeraj Chopra as he created history with a silver in the men's javelin throw final event.

Anju had won bronze at the 2003 Worlds. Neeraj, on Sunday, became the second Indian to medal at the Worlds after Anju and the first male track and field athlete from the country to do so. Olympic champion Neeraj clinched the silver medal with his best attempt of 88.13m. Grenada's Anderson Peters won gold while the bronze went to Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic.

Anju congratulated Neeraj for bringing an end to the medal drought.

"I would like to congratulate Neeraj first of all and I'm really happy that he is coming back with the silver medal at the World Championships. It was a long wait — 19 years — and now I have company. So, Neeraj, I am waiting for you. Good luck for the Commonwealth Games," Anju told NDTV.

Neeraj had a weak start to the event as he opened with a foul throw before registering 82.39m and 86.37m to be placed fourth after three rounds.

But, to the relief of the Indian contingent, and the legions of his fans back home, he got his rhythm back as he came up with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.

"You can't be a champion medal winner if you lose confidence easily. If you are among the world's best, you have to trust your ability and stay focussed to get the result and win a medal," said the 45-year-old Anju, who is also the senior vice president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), to news agency PTI.

"Winning Olympic crown and then a silver medal in the World Championships silver is a really big achievement. The way he has handled the pressure and tough conditions has been outstanding. He has made the country proud again and again."

Anju said she was so engrossed in Chopra's event that she herself felt the "pressure" while watching the live telecast early this morning.

"When he had a foul throw in his opening round, every Indian must have be stunned. I was also under pressure because normally he throws his best in the first or second round.

"It was a relief that he came back strongly with his fourth round throw. Now, he is the second Indian medal winner in World Championships after me. He is in my company.

"After his event, he also said that I was the path breaker with the first medal in the Paris 2003 meet. That was so nice of him and he is so humble and down to earth."

The Eugene World Championships is India's best ever with one silver medal and five final appearances.

"I hope this trend continues. We waited for 19 years for a medal. Now, I am hoping we will not have to wait that long for next medal. Of course, Neeraj is there and we have a World Championships next year and medals should be coming.

"Indian athletics is making strides. Besides Neeraj, there are others who can win medals (in World Championships). We are also hoping for a very good show in the upcoming Commonwealth Games, hoping for a handful of medals."

