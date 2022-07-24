Neeraj Chopra became the first Indian ever to win a silver medal at the World Athletics Championships, as well as only the second Indian medallist at the elite competition after long jump legend Anju Bobby George.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA on Saturday.

The Tokyo Olympics Gold medallist recorded a throw of 88.13m in his fourth attempt to claim the second spot.

Chopra thus is the first Indian to win a silver medal at World Athletics Championships and only the second medallist from the country after Anju Bobby George in 2003.

Chopra was trailing Grenada's Anderson Peters at the halfway stage after three attempts as the latter had recorded a 90.21m throw in his first attempt itself. However, the Indian held his nerves and made a stupendous throw in his fourth attempt.

While Peters finished first with a throw of 90.21m, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch finished third with a throw of 88.09m, whiskers behind Chopra.

It's a historic World Championship Medal for #India 🇮🇳 Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men's Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr — Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022

India's Rohit Yadav finished 10th in his debut final with a best throw of 78.72m.

Chopra made two fouls — in his first attempt and the fifth attempt, but just one good throw was enough to get his name in the record books.

Chopra had become a household name last year when he won gold at the Tokyo Olympics with a throw of 87.58m in his second attempt, becoming only the second Indian after shooter Abhinav Bindra (2008) to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics.

The javelin thrower from Haryana also became only the second Indian after Norman Pritchard (1900) and the first post-independence to win an Olympic medal in athletics.

Chopra had earlier topped the Group A qualification round, raising hopes of India's first medal in nearly two decades in the process, with a throw measuring 88.39m — his third-best throw.

He qualified for the final in the second place behind eventual gold medallist Peters.

Yadav, on the other hand, had finished 11th overall in the qualification round with a best throw of 80.42m.

George though holds the distinction of being the first Indian to win a medal at the elite global athletics event.

The long jumper from Kerala won bronze in the 2003 edition of the world championships in Paris with a jump of 6.70m, finishing behind local favourite Eunice Barber (6.99m) and Russia's Tatyana Kotova (6.74m).

