Watch: Neeraj Chopra’s 88.13m throw that earned India historic Worlds silver medal

Neeraj Chopra seemed desperate to move past his opponents as he roared immediately after the 88.13m throw which ensured a historic silver for India at World Championships.

FP Sports July 24, 2022 10:38:06 IST
Neeraj became first India to win a silver at the World Championships. Image: SAI Media/ Twitter

Indian Javelin star and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday.

Chopra recorded a throw of 88.13m to grab the second position behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

Neeraj seemed desperate to move past his opponents as he roared immediately after the 88.13m throw. He then celebrated the throw with a small punch in the air, calmed himself down, and gestured second position with his fingers.

Watch the video here:

Chopra made a foul start in the final event, but soon picked up the pace and recorded throws of 82.39m and 86.37m before throwing his best at the event in his fourth attempt.

Chopra became the first Indian to win a silver medal and only the second Indian medallist after Anju Bobby George in 2003 at the World Championships.

Read: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on silver medal win

While Peters who made his first throw of 90.21m won the gold medal, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze with a throw of 88.09m, whiskers behind Chopra.

India’s Rohit Yadav finished 10th with a best throw of 78.72m.

Neeraj will now set his eyes to finish on the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Updated Date: July 24, 2022 10:38:06 IST

