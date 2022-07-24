Neeraj Chopra seemed desperate to move past his opponents as he roared immediately after the 88.13m throw which ensured a historic silver for India at World Championships.

Indian Javelin star and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra won a historic silver medal for India at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon on Saturday.

Chopra recorded a throw of 88.13m to grab the second position behind Grenada’s Anderson Peters.

Neeraj seemed desperate to move past his opponents as he roared immediately after the 88.13m throw. He then celebrated the throw with a small punch in the air, calmed himself down, and gestured second position with his fingers.

Here's that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to a competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m that secured him a pic.twitter.com/Pr9L0jgip5 — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

Chopra made a foul start in the final event, but soon picked up the pace and recorded throws of 82.39m and 86.37m before throwing his best at the event in his fourth attempt.

Chopra became the first Indian to win a silver medal and only the second Indian medallist after Anju Bobby George in 2003 at the World Championships.

While Peters who made his first throw of 90.21m won the gold medal, Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch claimed bronze with a throw of 88.09m, whiskers behind Chopra.

India’s Rohit Yadav finished 10th with a best throw of 78.72m.

Neeraj will now set his eyes to finish on the podium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

