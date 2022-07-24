Sports

PM Narendra Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra on silver medal win at World Athletics Championships 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal at the World Championships in the javelin throw final.

FP Sports July 24, 2022 10:05:55 IST
Gold medalist Anderson Peters, of Grenada, center, stands with silver medalist Neeraj Chopra, of India, left, and bronze medalist Jakub Vadlejch, of the Czech Republic, celebrate after the men's javelin throw final at the World Athletics Championships. AP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Neeraj Chopra for clinching the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 in the javelin throw final.

Neeraj created history on Sunday by becoming only the second Indian and first male track and field athlete to win a medal in the World Championships.

PM Modi said Neeraj's achievement was a special moment for Indian sports.

"A great accomplishment by one of our most distinguished athletes! Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 on winning a historic Silver medal at the #WorldChampionships," Modi said in a tweet.

"This is a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes to Neeraj for his upcoming endeavours," the prime minister said.

The 24-year-old Chopra, who had come into the showpiece as a hot medal favourite, produced a best throw of 88.13m to finish second.

Read: Twitter hails Neeraj Chopra’s silver at World Athletics Championships

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal -- bronze -- in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

With PTI inputs

Updated Date: July 24, 2022 10:27:06 IST

