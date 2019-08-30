Mary Kom named Best Female Asian Athlete at 'Awards for Asia'; Son Heung-Min bags Best Male Athlete award

Ace boxer MC Mary Kom added another feather to her cap after she was named the Best Asian Female Athlete in the inaugural 'Awards for Asia' ceremony in Kuala Lumpur.

The event, organised by the Asian Sportswriters Union (AIPS Asia) at the Malaysian capital, also named South Korean footballer Son Heung-Min the 'Best Asian Male Athlete', as per a report on News18.

Six-time world champion Mary Kom had earlier won gold in the India Open as well as the recently-concluded President's Cup, although she skipped the Asian Championships. The pugilist will hope to seal her qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the AIBA World Boxing Championships, which takes place in between 7 to 21 September at Yekaterinburg in Russia.

Fellow Indian boxer Gaurav Bidhuri congratulated Mary Kom for the award. "Congratulations Marykom Didi for getting Best Asian Female Athlete Award in Malaysia by Asian Sports Press Union (AIPS) Asia," posted Bidhuri on Twitter.

Son, on the other hand, is already a recognised figure in European football, having made a name for himself through his exploits for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League as well as in the continental leagues.

The Korean footballer played an integral role in the team's run to the final of the 2018-19 edition of the UEFA Champions League, the north London side eventually losing to Liverpool 0-2 in the summit clash in Madrid.

The awards were distributed by the Chief Minister of the Malaysian province of Selangor, YAB Tuan Haji Amirudin Shari, at the end of the Selangor International Sports Summit.

In addition to Mary Kom and Son, the award for the Best Asian Male Team went to the Asian Cup winners Qatar football team, while the Best Female Team was awarded to the Japan football team, winners of the 2011 Women's World Cup.