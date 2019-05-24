Co-presented by


Lok Sabha Election Results LIVE 2019

Assembly Election Results LIVE 2019
Assembly By-poll Results LIVE 2019
Jalaun Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

May 24, 2019

Election Result 2019 LIVE | Candidate, Constituency and Party-Wise Winner List

PARTY CANDIDATE NAME STATUS % VOTES
BJP WON Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma 581,763 Votes 51% Votes
BSP Ajay Singh (Pankaj) 423,386 Votes 37% Votes
INC Brijlal Khabri 89,606 Votes 8% Votes
RSSP Shravan Kumar Pal 13,894 Votes 1% Votes
NOTA Nota 12,514 Votes 1% Votes
CPI(ML)(L) Ramsingh 8,792 Votes 1% Votes

Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency 

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 19,03,332 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,57,648

Male electors:  10,45,684

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Garautha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Brij Lal Khabri won the seat on a BSP ticket in the 1999 elections. Ghanshyam Anuragi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009. In 2004 as well as 2014 elections, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJP was elected by the people.

Demographics: Jalaun is one of the 250 least developed districts, as per the Government of India. But according to reports, caste factors also weigh in while voting for the candidate in this district. Thakurs, Brahmins and Dalits have their pockets of influence in at least three constituencies: Orai, Kalpi and Madhogarh. OBCs though scattered across the districts are also significant in terms of vote banks.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 14:41:21 IST

