Jalaun Lok Sabha Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates:

Jalaun Lok Sabha Constituency

Constituency number: 45

Total electors: 19,03,332 (2014 estimates)

Female electors: 8,57,648

Male electors: 10,45,684

Reserved: Yes. For Scheduled Castes

Delimited: No

Assembly Constituencies: Bhognipur, Madhogarh, Kalpi, Orai (SC), Garautha

Results in last four Lok Sabha elections: Brij Lal Khabri won the seat on a BSP ticket in the 1999 elections. Ghanshyam Anuragi of the Samajwadi Party won the seat in 2009. In 2004 as well as 2014 elections, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma of the BJP was elected by the people.

Demographics: Jalaun is one of the 250 least developed districts, as per the Government of India. But according to reports, caste factors also weigh in while voting for the candidate in this district. Thakurs, Brahmins and Dalits have their pockets of influence in at least three constituencies: Orai, Kalpi and Madhogarh. OBCs though scattered across the districts are also significant in terms of vote banks.

