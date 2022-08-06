During the shootout, Australia's Malone missed her first attempt with a fine save from Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita. However, the officials gave the Aussie another go as the clock timer had not yet started.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has lashed out at the poor umpiring at the Commonwealth Games Hockey match between India and Australia.

The Indian women's hockey team were left heartbroken as they failed to make it to the Commonwealth Games final with powerhouse Australia defeating them in the shootout in Birmingham on Friday.

The Savita Punia-led India team fought valiantly in the semifinal in the regulation time which ended in 1-1 but missed out on converting their attempts in the shootout.

Ambrosia Malone, Kaitlin Nobbs, and Amy Lawton scored goals for Australia in the shootout.

During the shootout, Australia's Malone missed her first attempt with a fine save from Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita. However, the officials gave the Aussie another go as the clock timer had not yet started.

With Savita having saved Malone's effort, the Indians had a good chance of scoring with their first shot to take the lead and put pressure on the Australians. But that was not to be as they were rattled by the strange decision by the umpire and missed all their three shots.

Earlier, Rebecca Greiner (10th min) scored the solitary goal for Australia while Vandana Katariya (49th) was the lone scorer from the Indian side.

However, the penalty shootout was marred by controversy as the first penalty was ordered to be retaken by officials due to the shot-clock error.

The incident has become a talking point on social media with many people including former India cricketer Virender Sehwag reacting to it. He lashed out at the biased and poor umpiring.

The former opener also pointed out that India faced biasedness in cricket until they became a superpower.

"Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, 'Sorry Clock start nahi hua'. Such biasedness (sic) used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower. Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls," Sehwag wrote in his tweet.

Penalty miss hua Australia se and the Umpire says, Sorry Clock start nahi hua. Such biasedness used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower, Hockey mein bhi hum jald banenge and all clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls 🇮🇳pic.twitter.com/mqxJfX0RDq — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 6, 2022

It translates to, “Australia missed on the penalty stroke and the umpire said ‘Sorry, the clock had not started.’ Such biasedness (sic) used to happen in cricket as well earlier till we became a superpower. We will change things soon in hockey as well and all the clocks will start on time. Proud of our girls.”

Notably, Australia went on to win the shoot-out 3-0, ending an impressive comeback by the Indian team, which had trailed 0-1 for a major part of the match before coming back to equalise in the fourth quarter.

India will next take on New Zealand in the bronze-medal match on 7 August, while Australia will lock horns with England in the final.

