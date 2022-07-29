Medals tally at 2022 Commonwealth Games: A look at the top-10 medal-winning countries and territories in Birmingham.

Commonwealth Games medals tally: There will be 136 gold medals awarded to women, 134 on offer for men, and 10 in mixed events when the 11-day Commonwealth Games, which started out in 1930 as the British Empire Games, are staged in England for the third time.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

Historically, Australia have been the most dominant nation with 2415 medals to their name followed by England (2144), Canada (1555) and New Zealand (657). India are fifth in the list with 503 medals. But India have won more gold medals than New Zealand which trumps them in the all-time medals tally.

For India, this millenium has produced plenty of success at the Commonwealth Games bar the 2006 edition in Melbourne. At 2002 Games in Manchester, India won 69 medals - the first time they breached the 50-medal mark and remains the country's best showing outside home. In 2010, at the Games in New Delhi, India made the most of home crowd and conditions to win 101 medals. In Glasgow and Gold Coast, India won 64 and 66 medals respectively to continue their impressive showing.

In all Games, India have won 181 gold medals, 173 silvers and 149 bronzes for a combined 503 medals.

Birmingham Commonwealth Games get underway on 29 July with Lawn Bowls getting the sporting activity underway.

Updated on 29 July at 4:30 PM IST

(Note: Medals tally will be updated as and when events conclude)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.