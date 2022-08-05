India vs Australia Live, Commonwealth Games: Follow for live score and updates in hockey from 2022 CWG

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the Commonwealth Games women's hockey semifinals from Birmingham, where India will take on World No. 3 Australia for a spot in the gold medal match.

Preview: The phenomenal success at the Tokyo Olympics has ignited hopes of in-form Indian men’s hockey team stopping the Australian juggernaut at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Australia’s dominance at the CWG is a matter of envy. Since the game’s introduction in the quadrennial event 24 years ago, the world No.1 Australia has been the most dominant force, having won all six gold medals till date.

Going by renewed optimism and belief among the Indian players, it appears the men’s team has a great opportunity to end Australia’s gold rush at the event.

The Indian team, which won a historic Olympic bronze after a hiatus of 41 years last year, has improved by leaps and bounds under Australian Graham Reid.

Commonwealth Games: India schedule, Results, Medals tally

India’s best result came in 2010 at home (New Delhi) and in Glasgow (2014) when it finished runner-up. The team finished fourth twice — in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where the sport made its debut and in 2018 in Gold Coast.

In earlier editions, fitness was one area which was a cause of concern but the current Indian team is considered one of the fittest sides in world hockey.

The improved fitness has translated into results. After claiming a historic bronze in Tokyo, Indian men finished third in this season’s FIH Pro League behind Belgium and Netherlands.

And if the players play to their potential, there is no reason why the Indians can’t bring home their maiden gold from Birmingham.

But it would be easier said than done as competition in hockey at the CWG is pretty tough. Besides Australia, the Indians will also have to get the better of teams like New Zealand, England, arch-rivals Pakistan and Canada.

Click here for our complete coverage of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.