FIFA World Cup LIVE Score: Belgium and Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku was brought on the field in place of Dries Mertens after halftime in the Group F clash against Croatia. AP
Preview: Belgium face a stiff test in their hope of making it to the knockouts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, going up against 2018 runners-up Croatia while Morocco will hope to join fellow African nation Senegal in the knockouts when they lock horns with Canada.
The two fixtures will take place simultaneously at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (CRO vs BEL) and at the Al Thumama Stadium (CAN vs MAR) respectively and will bring the race to Round of 16 spots in Group F to a conclusion.
Both Croatia and Morocco are on four points each though it is the former who sit on top of Group F due to goal difference. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the opening week of the tournament while Belgium started off with a 1-0 win over Canada.
The Moroccans, however, would go on to stun the Belgians 2-0, while Croatia handed Canada a comprehensive 4-1 defeat.
Lineups:
Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.
Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens.
Canada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio.
Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.
