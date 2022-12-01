Auto refresh feeds

Here are the lineups for the Croatia vs Belgium game:

GOAL! Poor defending from the Canadians as Hakim Ziyech puts the Atlas Lions ahead inside the first five minutes! Fastest ever goal for the Moroccans at the World Cup and one that gives their knockout hopes a major boost!

But just when Modric is preparing to take the kick, the referee decides to consult VAR to check for a possible offside.

Penalty awarded to Croatia! And it’s Modric who will be taking the kick. Golden opportunity for the Croats to gain the early lead!

GOAL! Another goal for Morocco, and boy are they marching confidently towards the knockouts at the moment! Youssef En-Nesyri scores for the Atlas Lions this time, beating two Canadian defenders as well as the goalkeeper to become the first from his nation to score in two different World Cups.

GOAL! Canada pull one back after all, and don’t count them out of the contest yet! And it’s an own goal from the Moroccans that puts the Canadians ahead, with the ball getting a deflection off Nayef Aguerd following a cross by Sam Adekugbe before beating the Atlas Lions keeper Yassine Bounou

Sam Adekugbe, who had earlier scored his team's only goal of the game so far, is one of the three players — all of them Canadians — to get booked.

Canada nearly find an equaliser in the 72nd minute, with the ball landing on the goal-line — and not entirely inside, as is mandated — before bouncing out of the post. Atiba Hutchinson was very much on target in his header and had beaten keeper Bounou, but luck clearly isn’t on his side. A Moroccan defender manages to head this over the net for a corner.

Both the Croats and the Belgians have made changes after the hour mark:

The Belgians win a corner with five minutes left in regulation time. Nothing comes out of it though, with the Croats managing to take the ball to the midfield. A little over a minute later, Lukaku takes aim at the Croatian goal from inside the box yet again, and sprays it wide.

Doku leads an inspired run into the Croatian box and manages to pass the ball to Hazard on the right flank. Hazard puts in a cross to Lukaku at the centre, and the Inter Milan striker yet again fails to finish things off, tamely chipping it towards Croatian keeper Livakovic. Is that it for Belgium as far as their journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup is concerned?

Four minutes added in both games after the clock hits the 90-minute mark. And as things stand right now, Morocco are set to become the second African team after Senegal to qualify for the Round of 16!

Morocco advance from the group stage for the first time since 1986 while Belgium fail to qualify for the knockouts for the first time since 1998!

Croatia and Morocco are through to the Round of 16, while Belgium — semi-finalists in 2018 — are knocked out !

🇲🇦🦁 For the first time since 1986, the Atlas Lions have escaped the groups! pic.twitter.com/12rJKpYsBK

There's more footballing action in store tonight though, with Japan taking on Spain and Costa Rica facing Germany in what will decide the Round of 16 qualifiers from Group E.

That brings us to the end of our coverage of Match Day 3 in Group F of the FIFA World Cup, with Croatia and Morocco progressing into the knockouts and Belgium's 'Golden Generation' going out with a whimper in what is possibly their final World Cup together.

Preview: Belgium face a stiff test in their hope of making it to the knockouts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, going up against 2018 runners-up Croatia while Morocco will hope to join fellow African nation Senegal in the knockouts when they lock horns with Canada.

The two fixtures will take place simultaneously at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium (CRO vs BEL) and at the Al Thumama Stadium (CAN vs MAR) respectively and will bring the race to Round of 16 spots in Group F to a conclusion.

Both Croatia and Morocco are on four points each though it is the former who sit on top of Group F due to goal difference. The two sides played out a goalless draw in the opening week of the tournament while Belgium started off with a 1-0 win over Canada.

The Moroccans, however, would go on to stun the Belgians 2-0, while Croatia handed Canada a comprehensive 4-1 defeat.

Lineups:

Croatia: Livakovic; Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa; Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic; Kramaric, Livaja, Perisic.

Belgium: Courtois; Meunier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Castagne; Dendoncker, Witsel; Carrasco, De Bruyne, Trossard; Mertens.

Canada: Milan Borjan (c), Alistair Johnston, Samuel Adekugbe, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Junior Hoilett, Tajon Buchanan, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Cyle Larin, Alphonso Davies, Jonathan Osorio.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri.

