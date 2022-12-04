Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of France vs Poland FIFA World Cup last-16 match. The defending champions had a somewhat smooth sail into the knockout stages by defeating Australia and Denmark early on in Group D. A minor blip did occur for the French team when their second-string starting XI lost to African minnows Tunisia. Poland, on the other hand, are pinning their hopes on their star striker Robert Lewandowski. Read the complete match preview below.

LINEUPS | #FRAPOL 📝 #LesBleus & #Poland are ready to take the 🏟️ by a 🌪️ with these XIs 💪 Which side will come out on top? FIND OUT LIVE on #JioCinema & @Sports18 📺📲 #Qatar2022 #FIFAWorldCup #WorldsGreatestShow #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/yifH6UPcHB

The line-ups are out, France coach Didier Deschamps is playing 4-2-3-1 with a double pivot of Tchouameni and Rabiot while Giroud expectedly sits at front of Mbappe, Griezmann and Dembele. Poland coach Michniewicz, on the other hand, has opted for a 3-4-2-1 formation with the inside midfielders expected to play narrow against the French attack quartet.

142 – Hugo Lloris will today equal Lilian Thuram as the most capped player in the history of the French national team (142nd cap). He also equals Thierry Henry and Fabien Barthez for the joint-most World Cup appearances for Les Bleus (17). Rock. #FRAPOL https://t.co/lj6QwgzEAn

7 France are undefeated in their last seven games against Poland with three wins and four draws. The last time Les Bleus lost to the Polish was in 1982 (0-4).

2 This is second time Poland and France will face off in the World Cup, their last meet was back in 1982 during third-place playoff match. The Poles won the game 3-2.

France vs Poland preview: France, the reigning World Cup champions, have been warned by coach Didier Deschamps not to underestimate Poland and star Robert Lewandowski in the knockout round on Sunday.

Les Blues breezed through the group stage and clinched a spot in the round of 16 with a game to spare, which allowed Deschamps to rest his stars in France’s meaningless final first round game.

Nine substitutes started in the 1-0 loss to Tunisia, and Adrien Rabiot, Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Antonie Griezmann all came off the bench late in the game.

France, with fresh legs, are the overwhelming favorite to beat Poland and are the first defending World Cup champion to reach the round of 16 since Brazil in 2006. France are 5-0 in the first knockout round since the stage was introduced to the World Cup in 1986.

Four years earlier, Poland tied its World Cup-best third-place finish with a 3-2 victory over … France. But Poland, which is in the knockout round for the first time in 36 years, has not beaten France since a win in a friendly 51 days after that victory.

Poland has three losses and four draws in the seven meetings since, the last match in 2011.

