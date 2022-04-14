Former Colombia captain Freddy Rincon dies at 55 after car crash
55-year-old Rincon was injured on Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia
Freddy Rincon, a former captain of the Colombian national soccer team who played in three World Cups, has died after being injured in a car crash. He was 55.
Rincon was injured on Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia.
The Colombian football federation posted news of Rincon's death on its website on Wednesday, saying it deeply regrets his passing and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives.
Rincon played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994 and 1998. Besides playing for Colombian and Brazilian clubs during his career, the midfielder also played for Real Madrid, Parma and Napoli.
“We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon,” FIFA posted on Twitter along with a video of the player scoring one of his most memorable goals at the 1990 World Cup in Italy.
We join together with many in the world of football to remember Freddy Rincon.
Our sincere condolences go to his loved ones, former teammates and fans from the clubs he played for, and of the @FCFSeleccionCol national team who he represented at three World Cups.
Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/tJGTAKdnNm
— FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) April 14, 2022
Colombia needed at least a draw against West Germany in their final group match to advance to the round of 16. Trailing 1-0 in injury time, Rincon scored to help the team advance.
The Colombians then lost to Cameroon in extra time and were eliminated.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Mumbai City FC display strong character to grind out historic AFC Champions League win
Mumbai City FC put in a professional performance against Iraqi giants Air Force Club to grind out a historic 2-1 win in Riyadh.
Explained: Why UEFA directed Atlético Madrid to put up #NoToRacism banner across 5,000 seats in stadium
The club must close a section of at least 5,000 seats at Metropolitano Stadium for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Manchester City and display a UEFA banner there reading “#NoToRacism.”
La Liga 2021-22: Atletico suffer 0-1 defeat to Mallorca
Atletico Madrid were dragged back into the fight for a La Liga top-four spot on Saturday after a surprise 1-0 defeat by relegation-battling Mallorca.