In a fresh set of allegations against her husband and India cricketer Mohammed Shami, his estranged wife Hasin Jahan has accused him of demanding dowry and having extra-martial affairs with prostitutes. Moving the Supreme Court through a Special Leave Petition, Hasin Jahan also claimed that a criminal case against Shami has been “erroneously stayed for the past 4 years, without any just circumstances.” While challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order that dismissed her plea seeking to lift the stay on the fast bowler’s arrest warrant, Jahan made serious allegations against her husband, thus seeking strict action.

Timeline of Mohammed Shami and his estranged wife’s legal fight

As reported by media outlets, the case dates back to 2018 when Hasin Jahan had levelled allegations of domestic abuse and adultery against Mohammed Shami following which she also filed a police complaint against him. While the cricketer was also questioned by the Kolkata Police’s women’s grievance cell the same year, later an arrest warrant was issued against him. Shami continuously denied all the allegations and challenged the said order before the Sessions Court, which in September 2019 stayed the arrest warrant and even the entire proceedings of the criminal trial.

As a result of this, Hasin Jahan moved the Calcutta High Court seeking to get the Session Court’s order quashed. However, she failed to get any order in her favour, thus prompting her to move the apex court against Calcutta HC’s order.

Hasin Jahan’s allegations in SC plea

As per the latest development, the India cricketer’s estranged wife has alleged that Shami used to demand dowry from her, further claiming that he has been continuously involved in “extra-marital” affairs with prostitutes, especially during BCCI tours, and till the present day.

While challenging the Session Court’s order, her latest plea in SC states that the order against Shami stayed even after the cricketer “failed to pay for the stay of criminal trial and his sole grievance was only against the issuance of arrest warrants”.

