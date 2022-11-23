Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney said it was sad to see the way Cristiano Ronaldo’s second-coming end at the club. However, he added that the club had limited options after his unsanctioned interview with Piers Morgan.

“I have said many times that Ronaldo is one of the best players of all time. It’s sad to see it end this way, but I think once everyone saw the interview he did with Piers Morgan and how he attacked the club, I think there was no option (but) for this to happen,” said Rooney, an expert on JioCinema for the FIFA World Cup.

The former England captain added that Ronaldo is still a very good player but not what he was when he was 23.

“He is now 37. I still felt there was a part for him to play at Manchester United maybe not from the start but coming on (as a substitute). He obviously doesn’t feel to accept that role and wants to continue his career elsewhere, so for the club, it’s probably the best thing,” Rooney explained.

“It allows them to focus on the players who are there and want to be there, and for Cristiano, his focus will solely be on the World Cup and Portugal.”

On Wednesday, Manchester United announced the Portuguese player would leave the club with “immediate effect”.

“Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early,” Ronaldo said on social media. “I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge.

“I wish the team every success for the remainder of the season and for the future.”

In the interview, Ronaldo said he felt “betrayed” by the club and had no respect for manager Erik ten Hag.

