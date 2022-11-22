Watch: Japan fans remove garbage from stadium after FIFA World Cup 2022 opener

Japan fans have been gaining global appreciation following their heart-winning gesture after the opening fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2022. A group of supporters of the Asian country who gathered at the Al Bayt Stadium to witness the inaugural match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador, stayed back after the final whistle to clean up the garbage in the stands.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

In a recent clip shared by a Twitter user, the fans donning their national colours can be seen picking up the water bottles and food packets left by the crowd and dumping them into garbage bags.

The Japanese fans did something amazing and unexpected at the end of the opening match (Qatar vs. Ecuador) They started cleaning the stadium from rubbish and collecting the flags off the floor as a sign of respect for the countries👏👏👏#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/NElfIOjd6A — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) November 21, 2022



The viral clip was originally recorded by an influencer from Bahrain Omar Al-Farooq who first dropped it on Instagram. The kind deed did not go unnoticed by social media users and has widely been shared on other platforms too. While recording the good samaritans, Al-Farooq asked them the actual reason behind the deed.

In reply, one of the fans said, “We are Japanese and we don’t like to leave rubbish at a respectable place.” Additionally, the fans went on to pick up the national flags of Qatar and Ecuador dropped by the spectators during the match. To explain the act, an individual stated that the flags of any country deserve respect. In the last, Al-Farooq greeted the Japanese fans and immensely lauded their effort for a bigger cause.

Since being uploaded on Twitter, the 56-second-long clip has earned over 3.3 lakh views. So far, more than 12,500 users have liked it. The cleaning culture of the country unquestionably delighted the viewers. According to them, it can encourage other nations to perform this kind of gesture to make the planet cleaner.

A user applauded, “Because of their cleaning culture, Japan is great.”

Because of their cleaning culture

Great Japan 👏👏👏🙏🙏🙏 — Shanqo (@BeryaNahom10141) November 22, 2022



Another one explained, “It’s not simply because they are clean, which they are. It’s because they know how to show, and express respect.”

It’s not simply because they are clean, which they are.

It’s because they know how to show, express respect. — Shakesmir ሽክ እስሚር (@semmuniguss) November 22, 2022



As stated by a person, “Learning from others starts from admiration.”

Learning from others starts from admiration. — Mr Facts (@Its_MrFacts) November 22, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

They are taught good manners from their childhood. — Naz Kermally (@NazKermally) November 21, 2022

This should be a policy for every fan, you came to a clean stadium leave it clean too — Daniela (@flak2601) November 21, 2022

They also did the same thing at the 2018 World Cup even after they were knocked out — ☘️🍥 (@adeniyi610) November 21, 2022



Japan has a history of displaying a similar level of kindness at international competitions, and now, the Middle East has been heaping praise on them for their wonderful conduct. Japanese fans set an example by exhibiting an identical gesture after Japan’s World Cup match against Colombia back in 2018.

Japan is placed in Group F and will play their first World Cup match against Germany on 23 November at the Khalifa International Stadium. Costa Rica and Spain are the other teams in the group.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.