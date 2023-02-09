Brazilian legend Ronaldinho ranks among the most creative footballers the world has ever witnessed. The flamboyant playmaker became a headache for defenders due to his outstanding skill and footwork.

In a letter published on ‘The Player Tribune’, Ronaldinho penned a message to his younger self, which started with “Dear eight-year-old Ronaldinho…” A portion of the letter which has been going viral, reveals his regard for former Barcelona star Lionel Messi.

Ronaldinho said this about Lionel Messi. In a letter to his younger self. pic.twitter.com/EEpkyBCdGL — Players’ Tribune Football (@TPTFootball) February 7, 2023

During his decorated professional career, Ronaldinho played for a number of prominent clubs including Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and AC Milan. However, he rose to fame while playing for the Spanish side and won the coveted Ballon d’Or title in 2005.

A year before, 16-year-old Messi made his debut for Barca alongside Ronaldinho in a LaLiga clash against Espanyol. The left-footed teenager came in late replacing Deco in the 82nd minute of the victorious occasion.

At the time, no one could predict the heights Messi’s career would achieve, Ronaldinho was well aware of the youngster’s capabilities. Coming back to the above-mentioned letter, Ronaldinho mentioned the Argentine as a kid who will be “more than a great footballer.”

Ronaldinho wrote, “At Barcelona, you’ll hear about this kid on the youth team. He wears number 10 like you. He’s small like you. He plays with the ball like you. You and your teammates will go watch him play for Barcelona’s youth squad, and at that moment you’ll know he’s going to be more than a great footballer. That kid is different. His name is Leo Messi.”

Furthermore, Ronaldinho noted that his younger self would speak with the coach to bring Messi to the senior unit. “When he arrives, the Barcelona players will be talking about him like the Brazilian players were talking about you,” he added.

In the end, he gave a heartfelt suggestion to the young Messi saying, “Play with happiness. Play free. Just play with the ball.”

Messi’s glittering career has seen him win seven Ballon d’Or titles. The left-footed magician helped Argentina lift the FIFA World Cup trophy last year and was also named the Player of the tournament.

