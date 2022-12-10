Argentina’s dramatic win over the Netherlands on Friday night could be rated as one of the best matches at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The match saw action off the field as well as Argentine superstar Lionel Messi was seen having an intense conversation with the Netherlands staff followed by shouting at another opponent player at the mixed zone.

The match earlie saw the Dutch rallied from 0-2 down to 2-2 of virtually the last kick of the injury time. Wout Weghorst was the star of the comeback as he scored in 83rd and 90+11th minutes to level the score after Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina (35′) then scored one from the spot himself (73′) to double the lead.

The Dutch comeback, however, was shortlived as Argentine custodian Emiliano Martinez made vital saves to take the sides through.

Emotions ran high post-match as Messi approached the Dutch dugout and was seen exchanging words with Louis van Gaal and his assistant Edgar Davids. Messi’s hand gestures suggested that they were not talking much after elimination like they did before the game.

A fuming Messi was soon at the mixed zone, interacting with a media outlet when he reportedly found Weghorst staring at him. Messi stared coldly at the direction of Weghorst off camera for few seconds before yelling out some offensive words towards the Dutch goalscorer.

“What are you looking at, dummy,” Messi yelled. “Go on that way, dummy. Go away.”

https://twitter.com/porquetendencia/status/1601341132142571520?t=3-L8cosYt4YkO5cOfNuO9A&s=19

The interviewer was then heard trying to calm down Messi, who matched Argentina’s all-time record of 10 goals at the World Cup held by Gabriel Batistuta.

With the win, Argentina will next face Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday with the latter defeating Brazil on penalties.

