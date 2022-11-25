In a video that has emerged out of Saudi Arabia’s dressing room at the FIFA World Cup, one can see manager Herve Renard deliver an angry half-time team talk during the Argentina game.

At the time, Saudi Arabia trailed Argentina 1-0 and the South Americans had three goals disallowed for offside in a one-sided half. Lionel Messi had put the Albiceleste ahead from the penalty spot and between him and Lautaro Martinez, had a host of chances to add to it.

Hervé Renard, Saudi Arabia coach’s speech at half time vs. Argentina. Talks about the marking and Lionel Messi.pic.twitter.com/GZdfM2WSU6 — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) November 24, 2022

In the video, Renard is heard shouting at his players via an interpreter and telling them that pressing does not mean standing still so that they can have a picture taken with Messi.

Hovering constantly around a rectangular table, the former Zambia, Angola, Ivory Coast and Morocco manager begins by asking: “What are we doing here?”

He adds that pressing, “Doesn’t mean, Messi, in the middle of the pitch, he has the ball, you stand in front of the defence, take your phone, you can make a picture with him if you want! He has the ball. You are in front of their defence!! He has nobody!!”

In hairdryer treatment, he yells, “You don’t feel something!?”.

“Did you see what you did!? You don’t feel we are going to come back!? You don’t feel it!? They play relaxed. Come on!! Come on guys!!! This is the World Cup!! Give everything!!!”

He then impersonates a statuesque approaching and adds: “When you are at the edge of the box, you are like this! Be concentrated! C’mon! Move yourself!”

During the entire talk, the Saudi players sat in silence as Renard’s speech gradually gathers momentum with hand gestures, volume and even includes a quick sprint.

Spirited and egged on by the half-time talk, Saudi Arabia emerged from the tunnel and scored soon after the second half began. With two goals in five minutes, Saudi Arabia staged a miraculous comeback and held on to register one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history.

Saudi Arabia now face Poland on Saturday while Argentina have their backs against the wall and need to beat Mexico to stay alive in the competition.

