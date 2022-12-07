In the buildup to the Morocco last-16 fixture, Luis Enrique was asked if his team were ready for a penalty shootout. The Spain manager was ready and he claimed so were the player. The preparation for the “lottery” had begun a year back when La Roja were beaten by Italy at the European Championship.

“I told my players they have homework ahead of the World Cup. You need to take at least 1,000 penalties with your club,” Luis Enrique had said on Monday. “We can’t just work on it in our training camp with the national team.”

“It doesn’t just depend on luck. It’s a moment of the highest pressure. If you’ve trained for that often, then the way you take a penalty will improve,” Enrique said. “Obviously you cannot train for the pressure and the tension. But it’s manageable. You can cope with that pressure.”

But when it mattered, when Morocco vs Spain did eventually go to penalties, it appeared they were ill-prepared. Substitute Pablo Sarabia – brought on for the penalty shootout – hit the post, Carlos Soler missed and so did the experienced head in skipper Sergio Busquets.

Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon, who had saved two penalties against Switzerland at Euro 2020, could muster one this time. In the end, he was beaten by an exquisite and cheeky little dink, a panenka, by Achraf Hakimi.

That was it for Spain at the World Cup. Out yet again on penalties. They had exited in 2018 against Russia in the same manner. And in 2002 against the Republic of Ireland.

Going through at their expense are Morocco. The North African nation finished ahead of Croatia and Belgium in the group stage and have now beaten 2010 champions Spain for a place in the quarterfinals – their first foray this far at a World Cup.

Panenka and then penguin

Achraf Hakimi celebrating with his mother after defeating Spain in the Round of 16 is everything ❤️🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/XPiBNtHpNc — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2022

Achraf Hakimi, born in Getafe, Madrid, took the fourth and decisive penalty that sent Morocco through and Spain home.

Growing up, he suffered discrimination in the Spanish capital. The Spanish federation urged him to play for them, but he didn’t feel the connect and decided to take up the shirt for his parent’s nation instead.

He spent 10 years in Real Madrid’s youth academy and a year with the senior side but made a handful of appearances.

The 24-year-old oozed confidence with his penalty but had already made a mark with darting runs down the right wing to keep the tiring Spain busy throughout the 120 minutes.

Special feeling.

Unbelievable moment.

DIMAAA MAGHRIB!!! 🇲🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/UykNBqEbu7 — Achraf Hakimi (@AchrafHakimi) December 6, 2022

As soon as the ball hit the back of the net, Hakimi smiled, shuffled into a little dance that made him look like a penguin and took in a massive reception from thousands of Moroccan fans.

Morocco’s resolute defence

Morocco are yet to concede a goal to an opposition player at this World Cup. The Atlas Lions have only ceded one goal, an own goal by Nayef Aguerd, to Canada. They’ve shut the door on Croatia, Belgium and now Spain with all three playing a different style of football.

To make this achievement even more commendable, coach Walid Regragui took over just three months ago and has been on the sidelines for just seven games – six of them have resulted in clean sheets.

1 – Spain 🇪🇸 attempted just one shot in the first 45 minutes against Morocco 🇲🇦, their fewest in a first half of a World Cup game since at least 1966. Difficult. pic.twitter.com/3RhWuAepYZ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 6, 2022

Morocco were so defiant in standing firm against Spain’s possession and passing accuracy that it needed a long range Dani Olmo shot in the second half for La Roja’s first shot on target.

Morocco pick up where Algeria left off

Morocco’s surge into the quarter-finals is a story of rise of African and Arab football. Morocco defender Jawad El Yamiq said his team “honoured Arab and African football.” It maintains the run of surprise results at this World Cup as well.

Morocco are the first Arab nation and fourth from Africa to reach the competition’s quarter-final stage. Previously, Cameroon, Senegal and Ghana had reached the last-eight in 1990, 2002 and 2010 respectively. Meanwhile, Arab teams have previously reached the last 16 at a World Cup three times — Morocco (1986), Saudi Arabia (1994) and Algeria (2014).

“With our souls, our blood, we sacrifice you Palestine”. 🇵🇸 Hundreds of Moroccan fans cheer for Palestine at #FIFAWorldCup today as they celebrate Morocco’s victory against Spain. 🇵🇸🔥🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/WkiWo37pj9 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 6, 2022

“Right now is a special moment for all Africa, for all the Arab countries, for all the Muslims around this world,” Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi said. “You try to make them happy, try to make ourselves happy. And I think it goes quite well.”

Morocco celebrated with the Palestinian flag after the victory. As did the fans back home in Casablanca.

