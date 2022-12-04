Following Lionel Messi’s heroics in taking Argentina to the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup in Al Rayyan on Saturday, former Manchester United and England star Rio Ferdinand said the Argentine was godlike with his best performance at the tournament by far.

The 35-year-old forward scored the opening goal in 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16 after Argentina struggled to open up the defence of their opponents. Messi was impactful in the second half too as he created many chances for his side.

“Messi has put on the best individual performance we have seen at this World Cup by a mile,” Ferdinand said on BBC.

“The crowd, it was almost godlike after anything he had done. We were almost watching the reaction from the fans to everything he did.”

Another former England star Alan Shearer also heaped praises on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner as well saying they were lucky to watch him.

“(We are) so lucky to be in the stadium to watch him. What a second-half performance from him,” said Shearer.

“His hunger and desire and ability to open it up for his teammates. He is the story, but what a performance from Australia.”

Argentina will next face the Netherlands in the quarterfinals with the Louis van Gaal’s side defeating the USA 3-1 in a dominant performance with goals from Memphis Depay, Daley Blind and Denzel Dumfries.

