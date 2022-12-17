Argentina have gone past every possible hurdle to book their place in the final of the FIFA World Cup. Despite France standing in their way, fans across the globe are expecting Lionel Messi to lift his much-awaited maiden World Cup title this year.

The PSG forward has been in sublime form in the tournament sparking hopes that Argentina will engrave their name on the prestigious trophy for the third time.

Ahead of the title clash, Argentina supporters from Lakshadweep’s Kavaratti island set a unique example of fandom by erecting a massive cutout of Messi deep into the ocean.

Before Argentina’s semi-final match against Croatia, a local vlogger named Mohammed Swadikh pledged to plant a cutout of the legend in the sea via a Facebook post. La Albiceleste lived up to the expectations and crushed Luka Modric’s side 3-0 in a dominant show. Messi led the victory by scoring the opening goal through a penalty, followed by a brace from youngster Julian Alvarez.



Swadikh did not forget to fulfil his promise. Accompanied by a few of his friends, he took the three-foot-high photograph of the Argentine talisman at least 100 feet underwater and placed it next to the coral reefs beneath the crystal-clear blue water. They took the assistance of the Ammathi Scuba and Lakshadweep Adventures while accomplishing the mission. As revealed by Swadikh, the illustration was built with water-resistant materials and is expected to be intact for a long period.

From carrying the illustration to the middle of the sea by a boat to planting it with the help of scuba divers, the entire procedure was recorded and has widely been shared across social media. Lakshadweep MP Mohammad Faizal uploaded it on his personal Twitter handle.

This is not the only time Indian fans have paid tribute to their favourite football players in a unique way. Prior to the beginning of the Qatar World Cup, people from Kerala drew the attention of the football governing body FIFA by crafting giant cutouts of global football icons like Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr and setting them up on a local river.

