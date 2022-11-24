Japan has rapidly turned out to be the fan favourites at the FIFA World Cup. It’s not only because of their stunning 2-1 victory over powerhouse Germany. The Japanese team left their dressing room spotless after the match.

Fans of the Asian nation present at the stadium also joined hands to remove garbage from the stands, setting yet another example after their memorable cleanliness drive at the opening fixture in Khalifa International Stadium. A sight of the team’s tidy dressing room was shared by FIFA on their official Twitter account.

After an historic victory against Germany at the #FIFAWorldCup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the @jfa_samuraiblue left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless. Domo Arigato. pic.twitter.com/NuAQ2xrwSI — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) November 23, 2022



As per the photograph, the changing room was neat and clean with stacked water bottles and layers of folded towels kept on a table in the middle of the room. Along with the accessories, there were also 11 origami cranes and a card written in Japanese that translates to “thank you.”

The football governing body shared in the caption, “After a historic victory against Germany at the FIFA World Cup on Match Day 4, Japan fans cleaned up their rubbish in the stadium, whilst the Japan team left their changing room at Khalifa International Stadium like this. Spotless.”

Tidying up after one of their greatest #FIFAWorldCup wins 👏 Huge respect to these Japanese fans 🙌 #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/RVwLwykPeq — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022

The comment section saw numerous football enthusiasts around the globe shower praises on the Japanese team and their supporters. Since being shared, FIFA’s tweet has earned upward of 70,000 likes.

A user wrote, “Japanese usually think like this, we came here, we leave nothing behind except memories.”

Japanese usually think like this, we came here, we leave nothing behind except memories — KanKanQuentin (@kankanquentin) November 24, 2022



A person noted, Speechless. Wondering how come all of them (Japanese) were brought up with this same disciplined behaviour.”

Speechless. Wondering how come all of them (Japanese) brought up with this same disciplined behavior. — Balaji Raghavan (@princellen2k5) November 23, 2022



A Japan fan explained, “I am Japanese, and I remember we were often told by elderly people at a younger age, ‘Neat and tidy more than at the arrival’.”

I am Japanese, and I remember we were often told from elderly people at younger age, “Neat and tidy more than at the arrival”. — 田近 和成 (@kazunari_tajika) November 24, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Classic and beautiful! These are the morals and cultures that we need to take to world events such as World Cup because they absolutely teach the rest of those who doesn’t practice it the beauty of living in a safe and clean environment Fight for this culture,not the other one! — Wycliffe Machora (@SeniorCounsel_1) November 23, 2022

Truly inspiring. It can be done. Well done — NadineSarfraz (@MommyBearB) November 24, 2022

This is them. This is normal to them. Japanese people are like this. Salute!

Humans should be like this! Regardless which country you came from! — YangT (@YangKT29) November 23, 2022



This is not the first time the country has left the World Cup with a clean dressing room. Even after being eliminated by Belgium during the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the Japanese players left the room in fine condition with a “thank you” message in Russian on the table.

The squad also cleaned up everything after the Asian Cup in 2019 and wrote a similar note of gratitude in English, Arabic, and Japanese, but on the whiteboard.

