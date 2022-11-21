Amir from Ishafan had little doubt. He had pursued a ticket from the Iranian FA, travelled to Doha for the World Cup, and spent a fortune on it, but in the Doha metro he chanted, along with the whole carriage, ‘Ali Karimi, up to God there are eight heavens’. It was a reference to Karimi’s number eight shirt and his iconic status back home for backing the nationwide protests that have rocked Iran since the death of 22-year women Masha Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Amir was wearing the number eight with the words ‘women, life, freedom’ or ‘zan zandegi agadir’ in Farsi. Outside the metro station, Somi, 40, from the Iranian diaspora was crying. Holding a sign ‘women, life, freedom’, she said: “The regime is killing children. You cannot believe that. The Mullahs are killing in the dark. Governments around the world have to speak up.”

“This is not our Team Melli, but the Team Melli of the government,” said Pooria from Mashad. “They are not our national team. We are here to send our voice to the world.”

Those voices were everywhere outside the Khalifa Stadium where Iran got their World Cup underway with a Group B match against England. They all conveyed the same sentiment: this Team Melli does not represent us, it does not speak for the people of Iran. The regime’s supporters – they were present in Doha as well – said ‘focus on the football,’ repeating what FIFA president Gianni Infantino had asked of the 32 World Cup finalists in a letter. He didn’t want teams and players to be dragged into political and ideological battles.

From the OneLove armband to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, politics have been everywhere at this World Cup, the first global finals hosted in the Arab world. England – Iran was no different. Major tournaments often prompt existential questions: what does it mean to represent a national team? What does supporting your country signify in particular against the backdrop of an oppressive regime?

The legendary Brazil 1970 team is a classic example. The players took a largely non-political stance. They were professionals who went to Mexico to win football matches. Leftist fans did not want to support the Seleçao, but as soon as Brazil dazzled on the field not even the regime’s ardent opponents could resist. The Brazilian military dictatorship used the team’s victory as propaganda, so did the ruling junta in Argentina during the 1978 World Cup.

So, who did Carlos Queiroz and his team represent against England? “The team is sponsored and funded by the regime so on that level they are definitely a team in support of the regime, but this World Cup with all the controversies that surround it – from the host country to the local laws and the building of it – is symbolic of what sports means – does sport belong to the institution or to the fans?” asked Ahmed Quemars, a lawyer from Los Angeles, wearing a T-shirt with the photo of Amini. “In that sense, we have the opportunity to claim this team for the people. That is the question that we have struggled with as fans: how do we identify? We are going to be the ones who decide what the team represents.”

On Sunday, Iran’s captain Ehsan Hajsafi had offered his condolences to all the mourning families in Iran and said that conditions in the country were not right, but was that enough of a statement against the brutal crackdown in Iran?

In September following reprisals by the state, star striker Sardar Azmoun wrote on social media that “If they are Muslims, my Lord, turn me into a disbeliever. #Mahsa_Amini’.” He later wrote to his five million Instagram followers: “Because of the restrictive laws placed on us in the national team,… But I can’t take it anymore! I am not worried about being dropped. This will never be erased from our consciousness. Shame on you! You kill easily. Long Live Iranian women!” It was rumoured that his place in the World Cup squad was in doubt because of his political statements.

The authorities greatly scrutinize every move by the players and technical staff of the national team, a symbol of the nation. And yet Iranians believe the players have been too reluctant to support the protests. “The coach and the team have been kind of sticking to their lane,” said Quemars. “Sports give you a platform to speak up and have a voice. The captain was also a bit muted in his support.”

Perhaps Iranian players standing shoulder by shoulder to boycott the national anthem with the world watching was the powerful statement the supporters had been waiting for. They jeered the national anthem and chanted Karimi’s name toward the end of the match, once again highlighting that the struggle for women’s rights and a fair regime will go on.

As Quemars’s mother said: “I am here for the young and for the women’s revolution, putting their life on the line. It’s about the basic human right of choosing the clothes your wear and walking around the country the way you want to. I want to be their voice. They only hear the Mullah’s voice. I admire the bravery of the women. I don’t think I would have the guts to do it, stand there and tell the world women are the source of the revolution.”

