The race for the Golden Boot award is heating up at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. At present, Enner Valencia, Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata and Marcus Rashford lead the standings, having scored three goals each.

FIFA World Cup: Fixtures | Results | Points Table | Squads | Records

Argentina star Lionel Messi has scored twice while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored once so far.

Among the players featuring in the tournament, Germany’s Thomas Muller tops the list of scoring most goals in World Cups. Muller has 10 goals to his name across four editions of the competitions (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).

Overall, the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cups is held by Miroslav Klose who has 16 goals to his name and is closely followed by former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, who has 15 goals.

Let’s now take a look at who is leading the chart.

Player Country Goals Enner Valencia Ecuador 3 Cody Gakpo Netherlands 3 Kylian Mbappe France 3 Alvaro Morata Spain 3 Marcus Rashford England 3 Lionel Messi Argentina 3 Salem Al-Dawsari Saudi Arabia 2 Mahedi Taremi Iran 2 Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia 2 Mohammed Kudus Ghana 2 Breel Embolo Switzerland 2 Andrej Kramaric Croatia 2 Cho Geu-sung South Korea 2 Ferran Torres Spain 2 Vincent Aboubakar Cameroon 2 Ritsu Doan Japan 2 Niclas Füllkrug Germany 2 Bruno Fernandes Portugal 2 Richarlison Brazil 2 Olivier Giroud France 2 Bukayo Saka England 2 Giorgian de Arrascaeta Uruguay 2 Kai Havertz Germany 2

Top assist makers

Player Country Assists Harry Kane England 3 Felix Torres Ecuador 2 Ivan Perisic Croatia 2 Serge Gnabry Germany 2 Dusan Tadic Serbia 2 Andrija Zivkovic Serbia 2 Jordi Alba Spain 2 Davy Klaassen Netherlands 2

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.