FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race: Latest Standings of Top Goal Scorers
FIFA World Cup Golden Boot Race: Here's a look at the top goal scorers from Qatar World Cup 2022.
The race for the Golden Boot award is heating up at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. At present, Enner Valencia, Kylian Mbappe, Cody Gakpo, Alvaro Morata and Marcus Rashford lead the standings, having scored three goals each.
Argentina star Lionel Messi has scored twice while Cristiano Ronaldo has scored once so far.
Among the players featuring in the tournament, Germany’s Thomas Muller tops the list of scoring most goals in World Cups. Muller has 10 goals to his name across four editions of the competitions (2010, 2014, 2018 and 2022).
Overall, the record for the most goals scored in FIFA World Cups is held by Miroslav Klose who has 16 goals to his name and is closely followed by former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, who has 15 goals.
Let’s now take a look at who is leading the chart.
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|Enner Valencia
|Ecuador
|3
|Cody Gakpo
|Netherlands
|3
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|3
|Alvaro Morata
|Spain
|3
|Marcus Rashford
|England
|3
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|3
|Salem Al-Dawsari
|Saudi Arabia
|2
|Mahedi Taremi
|Iran
|2
|Aleksandar Mitrovic
|Serbia
|2
|Mohammed Kudus
|Ghana
|2
|Breel Embolo
|Switzerland
|2
|Andrej Kramaric
|Croatia
|2
|Cho Geu-sung
|South Korea
|2
|Ferran Torres
|Spain
|2
|Vincent Aboubakar
|Cameroon
|2
|Ritsu Doan
|Japan
|2
|Niclas Füllkrug
|Germany
|2
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|2
|Richarlison
|Brazil
|2
|Olivier Giroud
|France
|2
|Bukayo Saka
|England
|2
|Giorgian de Arrascaeta
|Uruguay
|2
|Kai Havertz
|Germany
|2
Top assist makers
|Player
|Country
|Assists
|Harry Kane
|England
|3
|Felix Torres
|Ecuador
|2
|Ivan Perisic
|Croatia
|2
|Serge Gnabry
|Germany
|2
|Dusan Tadic
|Serbia
|2
|Andrija Zivkovic
|Serbia
|2
|Jordi Alba
|Spain
|2
|Davy Klaassen
|Netherlands
|2
