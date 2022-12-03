Following Neymar’s injury, Brazil suffered twin body blows on Saturday as striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles are ruled out of the remaining FIFA World Cup ahead of their last 16 clash against South Korea, reported ESPN Brasil.

Both the Brazilian players were injured during the team’s defeat to Cameroon on Friday night. Jesus and Telles picked up knocks on their knee and the severity of the injuries reportedly forced their ouster from the rest of the tournament.

With Brazil sweating over Neymar’s fitness, the five-time champions are confident that Danilo and Alex Sandro will recover in time for the South Korea match on Tuesday.

The twin injury blow for Brazil comes hours after they suffered a shock defeat to Cameroon while fielding their second string squad for the game with last-16 spot ensured.

After that match, Dani Alves said the defeat should come as a wake up call for his Brazil.

“It’s a warning signal,” he said. “There is no weak rival. Here is the lesson, we need to stay switched on throughout the game. One detail and it’s over.

“We end today with the feeling that a beautiful day slipped through the hands of us players who weren’t playing much.”

