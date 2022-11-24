Doha: The fourth day of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 belonged to Japan and Spain as both teams secured spectacular victories while Germany and Costa Rica suffered defeats. Four-time champions Germany also grabbed headlines after staging a powerful protest against FIFA’s refusal to allow rainbow-themed armbands.

Elsewhere on the fourth day of action in Qatar, Belgium defeated Canada 1-0 and 2018 finalists Croatia drew with Morocco.

The build-up to the Group E match between Germany and Japan in Doha was dominated by intense speculation over whether German captain Manuel Neuer would wear the “OneLove” armband, viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in the Gulf state, where homosexuality is illegal.

Germany’s silent protest

Seven nations, including England and Germany, had abandoned plans to wear the armbands because of the threat of disciplinary action from world governing body FIFA.

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Neuer, who had come under political pressure to change his mind, did not wear the armband at the Khalifa International Stadium. Instead, the entire team covered their mouths before kick-off.

“It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable,” Germany’s football federation tweeted minutes later.

It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us. Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position. pic.twitter.com/tiQKuE4XV7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

Watching in the stadium, German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser did wear the armband while Qataris around her wore armbands bearing the keffiyeh headdress in a show of support for the Palestinian cause.

Germany came to the World Cup desperate to avoid the humiliation of 2018, when as defending champions they suffered their earliest exit since 1938.

Hansi Flick’s men were on course for an opening win when Ilkay Gundogan put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute.

However, they then paid the price for missed chances as the Blue Samurai equalised through Ritsu Doan in the 75th minute.

Fellow substitute Takuma Asano — who, like Doan, plays in the Bundesliga — completed a remarkable turnaround eight minutes later, smashing the ball home to give Japan a famous 2-1 victory.

And Japan did this with the second-lowest possession numbers in the history of World Cups.

Japan have won a World Cup game while having the second-lowest possession figure in history (26.2%) The record? South Korea’s 26% possession against Germany in 2018 😲#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/tK0oRarwgT — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 23, 2022

“The players came together as one team, we prepared well and we stuck in there, and that’s what led to the win,” said Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Germany are once again facing the prospect of World Cup humiliation, with Spain to come next.

Bayern forward Thomas Mueller told Germany’s Magenta TV it was “ludicrous that we are now standing here with a defeat”.

Costa Rica crushed

Spain’s start in Qatar was in stark contrast to that of Germany as Luis Enrique’s side crushed Costa Rica 7-0 at Al Thumama Stadium to claim their biggest ever win at the World Cup.

Record-breaking 🇪🇸 Spain have scored seven goals in a match for the first time at the #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/biyQLQpiGg — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio both scored before two Ferran Torres goals either side of half-time, the first of which was a penalty.

Eighteen-year-old Gavi got their fifth goal, becoming the youngest goalscorer at a World Cup since Pele aged 17 in 1958.

Substitutes Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata then put the seal on an emphatic victory for the 2010 world champions.

Spain created numerous World Cup records in their win over Costa Rica. They had 82% ball possession, the highest in tournament history for a game. They attempted 1045 passes and had a 93% pass accuracy as they created another World Cup record for most successful passes in a match.

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica A World Cup possession record

A World Cup successful passes record

0 shots conceded

88% of the goal total they managed in 2010 Spain put in a **historic** performance to kick off their #FIFAWorldCup campaign pic.twitter.com/JKEdKeGdjE — Opta Analyst (@OptaAnalyst) November 23, 2022

Belgium’s De Bruyne left confused by PoM award

Canada making a comeback to the World Cup stage for the first time in 36 years faced Belgium on the night and dominated the game with 21 shots. They had 14 shots alone in the first half but failed to find the back of the net throughout the game as Belgium secured a 1-0 win.

Canada’s 14 shots are the most in the first half of a World Cup match without scoring since 2006 (England vs. Trinidad and Tobago) 🙂 — The GIST Canada (@thegistca) November 23, 2022

21 shots in a 1-0 loss to Belgium Canada still have never scored a goal at the men’s World Cup 🥲 pic.twitter.com/yFlEhu8X6l — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 23, 2022

Starting in the absence of Romelu Lukaku, Michy Batshuayi scored the only goal of the game for Roberto Martinez’s side.

Belgium star midfielder Kevin De Bruyne was named the Player of the Match after his side’s victory over Canada, but that left the Manchester City player confused.

“I don’t think I played a great game. I don’t know why I have got the trophy. Maybe it’s because of the name. Credit to Canada,” he said.

Belgium are up and running in Qatar and, yet again, their main man left it all out on the pitch. Tonight’s @Budweiser Player of the Match, Kevin De Bruyne 👏 🇧🇪 #BELCAN 🇨🇦 #POTM #YoursToTake #BudweiserWorldCup pic.twitter.com/rA9VgBBY78 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 23, 2022

Earlier, Luka Modric and Croatia were frustrated by Morocco in a 0-0 draw in the same section.

Extras

Brazil begin their campaign on Thursday with the record five-time winners playing Serbia.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal face Ghana, two days after he left Manchester United by “mutual agreement” after a bombshell interview last week in which he lashed out at the club.

South Korea coach Paulo Bento confirmed that Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min was fit enough to play against Uruguay even though he has been training in a face mask.

But he cautioned that they “cannot take any risks” with the player, who suffered a fracture around his left eye earlier this month.

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford said Harry Kane was “fine”, easing fears the captain could miss Friday’s Group B clash against the United States.

Kane went for a scan on Wednesday after he hurt his right ankle in England’s 6-2 win over Iran.

With AFP inputs

