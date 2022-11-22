Doha: On the second day of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, England made a resounding start to their campaign by scoring six goals past Iran with youngsters Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka shining. Also on the day, Gareth Bale salvaged a draw for Wales and the Netherlands won late on.

Here’s what happened on the field

Iran’s pre-kickoff gesture of staying silent during the national anthem, was coupled with a dogged start to keep England at bay until Bellingham headed England into the lead after 35 minutes.

Gareth Southgate’s side galloped to a 4-0 advantage with two goals from Player of the Match Saka and a fine Raheem Sterling strike, before Iran belatedly fought back with Mehdi Taremi scoring.

England put the result beyond doubt as substitutes Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish each found the back of the net, before Taremi scored a consolation penalty in stoppage time.

Netherlands produce late show

The Netherlands needed late goals from Cody Gakpo and Davy Klaassen to beat Senegal 2-0 in a Group A encounter.

Netherlands, back into the World Cup fold after eight years, took the lead courtesy PSV Eindhoven winger Gakpo in the 84th minute when he beat goalkeeper Edouard Mendy to Frenkie de Jong’s cross and headed home.

Substitute Klaassen added a second deep into injury time after Mendy pushed Memphis Depay’s shot into his path.

Wales draw after 64 years away

Bale’s late penalty secured Wales a 1-1 draw with the United States in the other match in Group B.

The Welsh avoided defeat in their first World Cup outing since 1958 thanks to a much-improved performance in the second half.

The US took a 36th-minute lead with a fine team goal created by Christian Pulisic and finished by Tim Weah.

Rob Page’s Wales were a different prospect after striker Kieffer Moore was introduced at the interval and Bale hammered in a spot-kick he won in the 82nd minute.

What happened off the field

In an act of defiance, the Iranian players chose not to sing the national anthem before the England match, in apparent support for anti-government demonstrations that have rocked their country for the past two months.

The protests were triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September. Amini died three days after the arrest in over an alleged breach of the Islamic republic’s dress code for women.

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz said the unrest in Iran had put his players under enormous strain.

“You don’t even imagine behind the scenes what these kids have been living in the last few days, just because they want to express themselves as footballers,” Queiroz said.

… Rainbow armband ditched

While Iranian players risked prison time or worse upon return to Iran, seven European nations dropped the plan to wear OneLove armbands with FIFA reportedly threatening a yellow card for the captains and a fine for the team.

The armbands have been widely viewed as a symbolic protest against laws in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

“FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play,” the federations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland said in a statement.

