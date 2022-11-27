Coach Carlos Queiroz has hit back at former Germany footballer Jurgen Klinsmann for his comments on the Iran football team and has demanded his resignation from the role on FIFA’s technical study group. Queiroz labelled Klinsmann’s comments “a disgrace to football”.

On Friday, Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Rezaeian scored in extra time as Iran defeated Wales 2-0.

Discussing the game on BBC, host Gabby Logan pointed out Iran’s “gamesmanship” and how they stayed on the right side of the law during the match. In reply, Klinsmann said: “Yes, that’s their culture. Their way of doing it, and that is why Carlos Queiroz fits really well [with] the Iranian national team.”

“[Queiroz] struggled in South America, he failed to qualify with Colombia and then he failed with Egypt to qualify and then he went back and guided Iran, who he worked already with for a long, long time. So this is not by coincidence, this is done on purpose,” he added.

“This is just part of their culture and how they play, then they work the referee, you saw the bench always jumping up, working the fourth official and the linesman, constantly in their ears, constantly in your face. Kieffer Moore will probably tell you more after the game about little incidents that we didn’t see.”

Queiroz launched a scathing attack on Klinsmann on Saturday through a series of tweets.

“No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran Culture, Iran National Team and my Players are a disgrace to football,” he said.

“Nobody can hurt our integrity if it is not at our level, of course. Even saying so, we would like to invite you as our guest, to come to our national team camp, socialise with Iran players and learn from them about the country, the people of Iran, the poets and art, the algebra, all the millennial Persian culture. And also listen from our players how much they love and respect football.”

“As [an] American/German, we understand you’re no supporter. No problem. And despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgments regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family.”

Queiroz also suggested that Klinsmann should resign from his role on the FIFA’s technical study group.

“At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of Fifa regarding your position as a member of Qatar 2022 Technical Study Group. Because, obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp.”

Iran’s last Group B game is against the USA on 30 November. A draw would be enoygh for them to reach the knock stage of the FIFA World Cup 2022.